Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has released first look photos of the holiday play Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Bay Area playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon.

Following its hit stage adaptations of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma, TheatreWorks returns to the Regency with this Pride and Prejudice sequel that is perfect for the whole family. This charming romantic comedy full of festive fun stars a different Bennet sister: bookish Mary, who is tired of being in the middle of her sisters’ romantic mishaps. A new guest’s arrival at Pemberley for the holidays offers Mary the chance to take control of her story.

Directed by TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be presented December 4-29, 2024 (press opening: December 7) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

For tickets ($34-$115) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

Comments