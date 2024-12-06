Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be presented December 4-29, 2024 at Lucie Stern Theatre.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has released first look photos of the holiday play Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Bay Area playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon.

LATEST NEWS

Write Act Rep Present HOLIDAY EXPRESS 2024 At Brickhouse Theatre
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10
An Evening With Josh Gad Will be Presented at Center Theatre Group
Foster Cat Productions to Present PUTTING IT TOGETHER Benefit

Following its hit stage adaptations of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma, TheatreWorks returns to the Regency with this Pride and Prejudice sequel that is perfect for the whole family. This charming romantic comedy full of festive fun stars a different Bennet sister: bookish Mary, who is tired of being in the middle of her sisters’ romantic mishaps. A new guest’s arrival at Pemberley for the holidays offers Mary the chance to take control of her story.

Directed by TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be presented December 4-29, 2024 (press opening: December 7) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

For tickets ($34-$115) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
The cast of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
Kausar Mohammed, Sophie Oda and Amanda Pulcini, Elissa Beth Stebbins

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
Sophie Oda, David Toshiro Crane, Elissa Beth Stebbins

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
Adam Griffith, David Toshiro Crane, William Thomas Hodgson

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
Sophie Oda, Amanda Pulcini, William Thomas Hodgson

Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Image
Maggie Mason, David Toshiro Crane, Kausar Mohammed, Adam Griffith, Elissa Beth Stebbins



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos