Photos: The 2025 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest with Stephen Schwartz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On May 5-6, the ASCAP Foundation held the 2025 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest, hosted by legendary and lyricist Stephen Schwartz at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis). Take a look at photos from the event below!

On Monday, May 5, the Fest opened with “Songs from the Cutting Room Floor,” a showcase for the unheard musical gems that didn’t make it into some of Broadway’s biggest shows. Schwartz, together with composers, lyricists and librettists Irene Sankoff & David Hein (Come From Away) and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire), delivered an evening of intimate performances and stories about spectacular songs that had to be sacrificed to create a perfect musical. The evening was supported by the Gary Geld Musical Theatre Foundation.

On Tuesday, May 6, Schwartz hosted The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre & Librettist Workshop, a unique double bill of new musicals that gave audience members a sneak peek at what could be Broadway’s next smash hit.

The Workshop kicked off with the creative team of Julian Hornik, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, who presented selections from their musical, WEEKEND. For the second show of the evening, Roslyn Catracchia and Peter Seibert presented an excerpt of their musical Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled.

Following the performances, Schwartz hosted a collaborative and instructive discussion with each writing team and expert panelists Kevin Bannerman (Anastasia), Jay Dyer (Alfred Hitchcock Presents), Winnie Holzman (Wicked), and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!). The second evening was supported by the Kenward Elmslie Fund.

Photo credits: Cheryl Mann Productions/Owen Scarlett Photo

Comments