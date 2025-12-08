Photos: The Cast of THE CHERRY ORCHARD At Marin Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marin Theatre will open 2026 with a new staging of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, directed by Carey Perloff. The production will run January 29–February 22, 2026, with opening night scheduled for February 3. Perloff previously directed Marin Theatre’s production of Waste last season.

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

Chekhov’s final play, set at the turn of the 20th century, follows an aristocratic matriarch who returns to her family estate as it faces auction due to debt. The family confronts shifting social and economic realities while attempting to preserve their past. The play premiered at the Moscow Art Theatre in 1904 and has remained in repertory internationally for more than a century.

The cast will feature Lance Gardner, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, Howard Swain, Joseph Patrick O’Malley, Rosie Hallett, and Anna Takayo, alongside New York–based actors Molly Ranson (Prayer for the French Republic, Plaza Suite, Fish in the Dark, Jerusalem) and Joel Morel (Fraggle Rock Live national tour).

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA. Tickets range from $38–$89, plus a $6 handling fee per order. Single tickets and subscriptions for the 2025–26 season are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

