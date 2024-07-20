Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at 5-Star Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting THE SOUND OF MUSIC, music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Christopher Albrecht and directed by Richard Israel. THE SOUND OF MUSIC runs through Sunday, July 28, 2024 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Check out production photos below!

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, has become a play beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music.

The Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features; Shannon O’Boyle as “Maria,” Jon Root as “Captain Von Trapp,” Cathy Newman as “Mother Abbess” Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Liesl,” Brody Tarrant Sitton as “Rolf,” Christopher Karbo as “Max,” Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt as “Elsa,” Dana Shaw as “Frau Schmidt,” Sade Ayodele as “Sister Berthe,” Martha Thatcher as “Sister Margaretta,” Mollie Navarro as “Sister Sophia,” Tudor Munteanu as “Franz,” Jack Cleary as “Herr Zeller,” and Paul McCrillis as “Admiral Von Schreiber,” Zander Chin as “Friedrich,” Ivy Kaplowitz as “Louisa,” Elías De Paula as “Kurt,” Dia Day as “Brigitta,” Mikki Schultz as “Marta,” and Ginny Cary as “Gretl.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Ann Besnilian, Lauren Han, Jonah Sebastien Meyer, Jackson Murrieta, Melissa Musial, Daniel Stromfeld, Jennifer Teague, and Jason Whitton.

The Design Team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Hair & Wig Design by Luis Ramirez; Props Design by Alex Choate. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron J. Turner.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

Shannon O'Boyle

Shannon O'Boyle and Cathy Newman

Shannon O'Boyle with Zander Chin, Ginny Cary, Día Day, Ivy Kaplowitz, Elías De Paula, Mikki Schultz, and Hannah Sedlacek

Hanna Sedlacek and Brody Tarrant Sitton

Elías De Paula, Mikki Schultz, Ginny Cary, Día Day, Ivy Kaplowitz, Zander Chin with Shannon O'Boyle

Eleen Hsu-Wentworth and Jon Root

Christopher Karbo, Eleen Hsu-Wentworth and Jon Root

Shannon O'Boyle and Jon Root

Elías De Paula, Día Day, Zander Chin, Jon Root, Shannon O'Boyle, Ginny Cary, Hannah Sedlacek, Mikki Schultz and Ivy Kaplowitz

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL