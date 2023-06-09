Photos: See Raven Symone, Michael Feinstein, Lorna Luft, JoJo Siwa & More at the 10th Annual Real To Reel Honors

Festivities included a VIP award presentation honoring Lorna Luft, Kevin Spirtas, and more.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Donelle Dadigan welcomed an eclectic crowd of celebrated guests to the 2023 salute to the LGBTQ+ community's contributions to the entertainment industry and launch of the 10th annual "Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ+s in Hollywood" exhibit.  Opening on June 9, 2023 to the public, in celebration of LGBTQ+ Heritage Month. 

Festivities included a VIP award presentation honoring Lorna Luft (The Judy Garland Legacy Award, presented by Michael Feinstein), Kevin Spirtas (The Trailblazer Award, presented by Dee Wallace) and JoJo Siwa (The Future of Hollywood Award, presented by Raven-Symoné) and special guest Reverend/Doctor Steve Pieters. This educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBTQ images in film and television features costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery telling the stories of the milestones and influence that LBGTQ characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern day representations. The Hollywood Museum gratefully acknowledges our sponsor: BIGO LIVE

Among those in attendance were, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum), Fiona Ma (CA State Treasurer), Maria-Elena Durazo (CA State Senator), Hugo Soto-Martinez (LA Council member/CD-13), Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart/Woman From Uncle), Michael Learned (The Waltons/DAHMER), George Chakiris (West Side Story), Ruta Lee (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Carolyn Hennesy (GH/Trueblood), Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms), Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Anson Williams (Happy Days), Blake Jenner (What/If), Conner Dean (9-1-1), Dee Wallace (ET: The Extraterrestrial/CUJO), Elaine Ballace (The Rich & the Ruthless), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), Geoffrey Mark (Best Selling Author), JoJo Siwa (Siwas Dance Pop Revolution/Honoree), Julie Garnye (Come From Away/Frozen Live on Broadway), Kate Linder (Y&R), Kathy Kolla (Mayhem of the Mind), Alan Rich (Award Winning Composer), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever/Days of Our Lives/Honoree), Lee Purcell (2x Emmy Nominee), Lorna Luft (Grease 2/Trapper John, M.D./Honoree), Lydia Cornell (Too Close For Comfort), Michael Feinstein (Award Winning Recording Artist), Nimi Adokiye (Infamy), Rev. Steve Pieters (The Eyes of Tammy Faye),  Randy West (Announcer), Raven-Symone (Raven’s Home), Rico Anderson (Truth Be Told), Rufus Wainwright (Composer/Rufus Does Judy), Steven Wishnoff (OZ / Life Interrupted), Thomson Gordon (Dynasty), Tracy Weisert (The Neighbors), Tyrone BuBose (Unsung), Vanessa Angel (Johnny & Clyde), Victoria Savage (Power Rangers), and more.

The Hollywood Museum's REAL to REEL exhibition, which coincides with the annual Christopher Street West Pride activities, offers a historic perspective spanning 100+ years from silent films to today's films, TV shows, and digital platforms. “The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition, sharing with the public the artistic expression and extraordinary significance of the LGBTQ+ culture and its effect and impact on the world through the medium of entertainment,” says Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum.
The exhibit revisits monumental LGBTQ moments in history with exhibit items that include a Who's Who in LGBTQ+ entertainment costumes, props and memorabilia. The exhibit features personal artifacts from popular LGBTQ+ artists and gay icons from television, film and music: Judy Garland, Cher, Joan Rivers, Whitney Houston, Al Pacino, Dame Edna, Songwriter Alan Rich, The Pointer Sisters, "Broke Back Mountain" with Heath Ledger and Jake Gylinhal, Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory," "Bohemian Rhapsody" starring Rami Malick, Superheroes, "RuPaul's Drag Race" & drag legends including Jim Bailey and CoCo Peru, as well as Gay Comedy Icons including Bruce Vilanch & Paul Jacek.  Also highlighted in the exhibit will be special costumes from this years Honoree’s JoJo Siwa concert costume, Kevin Spirtas' costumes from his hit show "After Forever,” and Lorna Luft's jacket worn in the film "Grease 2," and more. 



