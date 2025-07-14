Photos: SPRING AWAKENING at Chance Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chance Theater has released photos of its production of Spring Awakening. Directed by Jocelyn A. Brown, running through August 10.

Spring Awakening is based on Frank Wedekind’s groundbreaking play Spring's Awakening.

Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s brilliant rock score and searingly emotional book bring the story of sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery into a new century. It’s 1891, and the grown-ups hold all the cards. Headstrong Melchior and naive Wendla stumble into each other’s arms, passionate and curious, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society.

With only each other for guidance, this group of young men and women travels the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds, and themselves along the way. Winner of eight Tony Awards, Spring Awakening features an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll, delivering a story that packs a powerful emotional punch.

The cast stars Corydon Melgoza (Melchior), Kayley Stallings (Wendla), Brody Tarrant Sitton (Moritz), and Isabella Kaplan (Ilse), as well as an incredible ensemble of actors and musicians.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller

Kayley Stallings and Erica Farnsworth

Brody Tarrant Sitton and James Michael McHale

Emma Magbanua, Naya Ramsey-Clarke, Kayley Stallings, and Linda Bard

Corydon Melgoza and Kayley Stallings

Brody Tarrant Sitton and the cast

Jaylen Baham and the cast

Erica Farnsworth and Emma Magbanua

The cast of Spring Awakening at Chance Theater

Jack Thomas Aitken and and the cast

The cast of Spring Awakening at Chance Theater.

