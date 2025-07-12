Photos: Re-imagined Chekhov Classic THE SEAGULL: MALIBU at Theatricum Botanicum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of “The Seagull: Malibu,” an evocative retelling of Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece as re-imagined by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum artistic director Ellen Geer, opens this Saturday at the company’s beautiful outdoor venue in Topanga.

It’s the 1970s, and American culture is transitioning from the ideals of free-love to the self-centered “Me Generation.” At the Malibu estate of New York transplant Thad (Tim Halligan), budding writer Constantine (Christopher Glenn Gilstrap) prepares a performance of his new play — a theoretical, avant-garde observation of the changing world and climate. But his ideas are dismissed as absurdist fantasy by Nina (Caroline Quigley), the show’s young star with whom Constantine is in love, and by his ego-driven audience: his mother, the aging actress Irina Arkadin (Susan Angelo); Arkadin’s much younger lover, the acclaimed novelist Trigger Hale (Rajiv Shah); groundskeeper Ivan (Franc Ross); Ivan’s daughter, the morose Masha (Willow Geer) and his wife, Paulina (Katherine Griffith); and the local teacher, Ted (Steven C. Fisher). Only the philosophical Dr. Dore (Daniel Reichert) sees the merit in his argument.

With the crashing waves of Malibu as both a literal and metaphorical backdrop, Chekhov’s tragicomic masterpiece about fame, art and unrequited love is emblematic of the societal and artistic upheavals of a culture in flux. As in the original, the beautiful, sun-soaked locale belies the turbulent emotions of its inhabitants: Constantine loves Nina even as Trigger pursues her. Nina, longing for fame, is hypnotized by Trigger’s success. Irina clings to her fading youth and celebrity — and to Trigger. Masha loves Constantine, while Ted loves Masha. Paulina yearns for Dr. Dore, and Thad longs to return to the lights of New York City.

Check out the photos, below.

For more information, go to theatricum.com.

Photo Credit: Ian Flanders

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC