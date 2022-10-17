Photos: Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Opens at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

An all-new revival of Farragut North, the off-Broadway hit play by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) about behind-the-scenes election intrigue, opened this past weekend at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo, where performances continue through November 5.

See photos below!



No trick is too dirty, no lie is too outrageous, no spin is too ingenious if it gets your candidate over the top. Titled after the metrorail stop closest to Washington D.C.'s geographic center for think tanks, lobbyists, power plays and spin-doctoring, Farragut North is a classic tale of hubris set against a contemporary landscape. Peter Allas directs Chris King Wong, Camryn Hamm, Jack Esformes, Amy Motta, K.J. Powell, David-Edward Reyes and Michael Rubenstone. Allas and Michael Donovan co-produce for Foursome Productions.



Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets range from $35-$45.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.onstage411.com/farragutn.

