Photos: PERICLES at City of West Hollywood's Free Theatre

The City of West Hollywood’s Free Theatre in the Parks! and Coeurage Ensemble will present a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Pericles. There will be six performances only on Saturday and Sunday at 4pm from September 6–21. Kings Road Park is located at 1000 N. Kings Road in West Hollywood, 90069.

Admission is free and suitable for all ages. Seating is first-come, first-served and RSVP is encouraged at https://pericles-weho2025.eventbrite.com. Directed by Amanda McRaven, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ted Barton, Emily L. Gibson, Donna Simone Johnson, Kasper, Mateo Mpinduzi-Mott, and Eddie Vona.

Part adventure, part fairytale, and full of heart, this immersive production of Shakespeare’s Pericles invites audiences to travel through mystical lands, meet pirates and nuns, and dance alongside a cast of unforgettable characters. When Pericles leaves home in search of fortune, they cross paths with a cast of strange and wondrous characters — wacky kings, mysterious nuns, evil queens, and the love of their life. But when tragedy strikes and that love is lost at sea, Pericles keeps moving to outrun grief. Will they find their way home or something even better? Running time is 90 minutes.

Set, costume, and prop designs are by Jeanine Ringer and Kyla McCracken, text coach is Kyle T. Hester, DEI consultant is Sarah Holder, production stage manager is Pedro Armendariz, and stage management cover is Talya Camras.

Director Amanda McRaven (she/her) is the artistic director of Coeurage Ensemble. She directs and produces collaborative, feminist, queer, socially conscious events. She is also the founder and co-producer of Los Angeles Lady Arm Wrestlers, a social justice, community-based performance series that fundraises for local non-profits; an educator and facilitator of theatre with people who are systems-impacted and incarcerated; and the Director of Community Programs at the Shakespeare Center.

