Photos: PEN PALS Celebrates Opening Night At DR2 Theatre

Performances began August 15, 2025, at DR2 Theatre.
Pen Pals officially opened its strictly limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre this week, and BroadwayWorld has your first look at photos from the celebration.
Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals follows Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades through handwritten letters, despite never meeting in person. Inspired by a true story, the play explores connection, resilience, and the unbreakable power of friendship.
The engagement opened with Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar leading the cast from August 15–31. The rotating lineup will feature Michelle Clunie and Megan Follows from September 3–14, Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis from September 17–28, and Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin October 1–12. Kate Burton and Pauletta Pearson Washington join from October 15–26, followed by Catherine Curtin and Marcia Cross October 29–November 9. Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick take the stage November 12–23, with Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner closing the run December 10–21.
Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket shared, “Having this incredible ensemble of powerhouse women bring Pen Pals to life is an absolute joy and privilege. Each of them brings a unique voice and depth to this remarkable story of friendship and resilience.”
The production continues its partnership with Susan G. Komen®, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Playwright Michael Griffo and director Suzanne Barabas
Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo, Gail Winar and Suzanne Barabas
Morgan J Smart and Holly Garman
Michael Griffo, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Dozier Shacket
Michael Graf, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Holly Garman
Mary Willis White, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Rachel Stange
Lisa Dozier Shacket, Suzanne Barabas, Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo and Gail Winar
Lisa Dozier Shacket, Maddie King and Mark Shacket
Co-producers Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg
Chema Verduzco and guest
