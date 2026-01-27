Photos: ONCE at the Chance Theater

Performances run through March 1.
All new production photos have been released for Once at the Chance Theater.
Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Once features a book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová, based on the Academy Award–winning film written and directed by John Carney. The production is directed and choreographed by Chance Literary Manager James Michael McHale, with music direction by Chance Resident Artist Lex Leigh.
This intimate, actor-musician musical tells the story of a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant whose chance encounter sparks a week-long collaboration full of music, longing, and unexpected connection. As two people navigating heartbreak, loss, and being a little bit stuck, they discover how music can create community, offer healing, and open the door to something more. Performed live by the ensemble, the score is raw, evocative, and deeply heartfelt.
The cast features Morgan Hollingsworth (Chance Debut) as Guy and Emma Laird (Gloria) as Girl, alongside a multitalented ensemble playing an eclectic group of characters who surround and shape their journey.
Photo Credit: Doug Catiller
Emma Laird and Morgan Hollingsworth
Cast
Jennifer Richardson, Leota Rhodes, and Emma Laird
Jennifer Richardson, Will Huse, Mike Bradecich, Austin Ledger, and Joseph Dailey
Emma Laird and Morgan Hollingsworth
Emma Laird and Morgan Hollingsworth
Mike Bradecich, Morgan Hollingsworth, and Emma Laird
Jonah Meyer, Leota Rhodes, Austin Ledger, and Jennifer Richardson
Will Huse, Lex Leigh, and Leota Rhodes
Mike Bradecich, Lex Leigh, and Leota Rhodes
Emma Laird and Amy Sorensen
Morgan Hollingsworth and Emma Laird
Jonah Meyer, Will Huse, Joseph Dailey, and Jennifer Richardson
Austin Ledger, Leota Rhodes, Becca Last, Emma Laird, and Jonah Meyer
Morgan Hollingsworth, Leota Rhodes, Jennifer Richardson, Jonah Meyer, and Austin Ledger
