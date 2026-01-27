Photos: ONCE at the Chance Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alll new production photos have been released for Once at the Chance Theater. Performances run through March 1. Check out the photos below!

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Once features a book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová, based on the Academy Award–winning film written and directed by John Carney. The production is directed and choreographed by Chance Literary Manager James Michael McHale, with music direction by Chance Resident Artist Lex Leigh.

This intimate, actor-musician musical tells the story of a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant whose chance encounter sparks a week-long collaboration full of music, longing, and unexpected connection. As two people navigating heartbreak, loss, and being a little bit stuck, they discover how music can create community, offer healing, and open the door to something more. Performed live by the ensemble, the score is raw, evocative, and deeply heartfelt.

The cast features Morgan Hollingsworth (Chance Debut) as Guy and Emma Laird (Gloria) as Girl, alongside a multitalented ensemble playing an eclectic group of characters who surround and shape their journey.