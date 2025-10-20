Photos: Matt Bomer, Utkarsh Ambudkar and More at BACKSTAGE AT THE GEFFEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geffen Playhouse raised vital funds for the theater’s education, community engagement and artistic initiatives at its signature Backstage at the Geffen annual fundraiser held October 19, it was announced today. Greg Berlanti presented the Artistic Impact Award to Matt Bomer (White Collar, Fellow Travelers), Sean Hayes presented the Founders Award to Frank Marshall (Indiana Jones, The Hope Theory), and Heather Alicia Simms and Utkarsh Ambudkar presented the Trailblazers Award to Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts, Candy Cane Lane). See photos here!

The evening of unscripted, unannounced storytellers and performers was hosted by Daniel K. Isaac and featured personal behind-the-scenes anecdotes from a lineup of surprise celebrity guests including Calista Flockhart, Helder Guimarães and Wendie Malick. Geffen Playhouse Executive Director/CEO Gil Cates, Jr. and Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney welcomed the crowd and thanked the audience for their ongoing support of the arts and helping to keep storytelling alive on the Geffen stages for years to come.

The evening opened with a powerful, bespoke dance performance choreographed by Juel D. Lane exclusively for Backstage at the Geffen. Juel made his return to the Geffen after serving as choreographer for the 2024/2025 Geffen Playhouse season opener, The Brothers Size, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater. Next up was an original song composed and performed by Jake Brasch, who also wrote The Reservoir, which made its world premiere at Geffen Playhouse in June 2025 in the Gil Cates Theater. The evening’s performances concluded with a spectacular illusion by Helder Guimarães, who also served as one of the evening’s storytellers. The night ended with an original DeLorean from Back to the Future awaiting surprised guests as they exited the theater for the Backstage at the Geffen after-party on Le Conte Avenue in Westwood.

Backstage at the Geffen recognizes the accomplishments of leaders in the artistic community, supports the theater’s mission to produce original, quality work and raises funds for its education and community engagement programs, which bring live theater to more than 15,000 youth, seniors and veterans in communities across Los Angeles. Backstage at the Geffen celebrates the joy, power and community that makes theater vital.