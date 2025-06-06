 tracking pixel
Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend

By: Jun. 06, 2025
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum opens its 2025 summer repertory season in rustic Topanga Canyon this weekend with William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, “Much ado About Nothing.” Check out photos of the production.

Theatricum is celebrated for lively, expansive productions that fill its outdoor stage and spill over into the surrounding woods. There’s no better way to watch Shakespeare come alive than by spending a summer afternoon or evening at the company’s spectacular outdoor venue, which is carved into a hillside in rustic Topanga Canyon.

“Much ado About Nothing” opens on Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and continues to run in repertory through September 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theatricum.com.

Photo Credit: Ian Flanders

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Audrey Forman and Kelvin Morales

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Gerald C. Rivers and Sky Wahl 

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Audrey Forman, Kelvin Morales, Shoshanna Green, Willow Geer, Natalia Jofre, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, Michelle Merring and Tim Halligan

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Aaron Hendry and Kelvin Morales 

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Audrey Forman, Jonathan Blandino and Ensemble

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer, Aaron Hendry and Ensemble

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer, Aaron Hendry and Ensemble

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer, Aaron Hendry and Ensemble

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Aaron Hendry and Kelvin Morales

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Tim Halligan, Willow Geer, Jonathan Blandino

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Andrew Rodriguez, Robert Solomon, Gerald C. Rivers, Sky Wahl, Asher Edwards, Cristian Venegas and Shane McDermott

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer and Audrey Forman

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Audrey Forman, Kelvin Morales, Shoshanna Green, Willow Geer, Natalia Jofre, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, Michelle Merring and Tim Halligan

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Kelvin Morales, Tim Halligan, Willow Geer, Michelle Merring, Audrey Forman, Natalia Jofre, and Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer, Audrey Forman, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, Natalia Jofre and Shoshanna Green

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, Audrey Forman (on bench), Natalia Jofre, Shoshanna Green, Robert Solomon 

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Cindy Kania, Willow Geer, Audrey Forman 

Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend Image
Willow Geer and Aaron Hendry



