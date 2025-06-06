Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum opens its 2025 summer repertory season in rustic Topanga Canyon this weekend with William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, “Much ado About Nothing.” Check out photos of the production.

Theatricum is celebrated for lively, expansive productions that fill its outdoor stage and spill over into the surrounding woods. There’s no better way to watch Shakespeare come alive than by spending a summer afternoon or evening at the company’s spectacular outdoor venue, which is carved into a hillside in rustic Topanga Canyon.

“Much ado About Nothing” opens on Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and continues to run in repertory through September 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theatricum.com.

