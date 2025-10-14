Photos: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON–APT. 2B Opens At International City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B, the Los Angeles premiere of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes stories, has opened at International City Theatre. The production began previews earlier this week and runs through November 2 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater in Long Beach.

The play stars Sarah Wolter as Sherlock Holmes and Cheryl Daro as Dr. Joan Watson, portraying two women who find themselves drawn into a series of fast-moving investigations. Set in the present day, Hamill’s version reframes Doyle’s classic characters within a contemporary context, blending mystery, humor, and social commentary.

Rounding out the cast are Tamarra Graham and Brian Stanton, who appear in multiple supporting roles including Mrs. Hudson and Inspector Lestrade.

Hamill, known for her stage adaptations of Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, continues her exploration of literary classics through a modern perspective in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B.

Performances continue through November 2. For full ticketing and schedule information, visit InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara

