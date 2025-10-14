 tracker
Photos: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON–APT. 2B Opens At International City Theatre

Kate Hamill’s modern Sherlock Holmes adaptation begins performances in Long Beach.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B, the Los Angeles premiere of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes stories, has opened at International City Theatre. The production began previews earlier this week and runs through November 2 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater in Long Beach.

The play stars Sarah Wolter as Sherlock Holmes and Cheryl Daro as Dr. Joan Watson, portraying two women who find themselves drawn into a series of fast-moving investigations. Set in the present day, Hamill’s version reframes Doyle’s classic characters within a contemporary context, blending mystery, humor, and social commentary.

Rounding out the cast are Tamarra Graham and Brian Stanton, who appear in multiple supporting roles including Mrs. Hudson and Inspector Lestrade.

Hamill, known for her stage adaptations of Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, continues her exploration of literary classics through a modern perspective in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B.

Performances continue through November 2. For full ticketing and schedule information, visit InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara

Tamarra Graham, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter
Tamarra Graham, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter

Brian Stanton, Sarah Wolter, Tamarra Graham and Cheryl Daro
Brian Stanton, Sarah Wolter, Tamarra Graham and Cheryl Daro

Cheryl Daro and Tamarra Graham
Cheryl Daro and Tamarra Graham

Brian Stanton, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter
Brian Stanton, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter

Brian Stanton, Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro
Brian Stanton, Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro

Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro, Brian Stanton
Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro, Brian Stanton

Brian Stanton, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter
Brian Stanton, Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter

Cheryl Daro, Tamarra Graham, Sarah Wolter
Cheryl Daro, Tamarra Graham, Sarah Wolter

Sarah Wolter
Sarah Wolter

Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter, Brian Stanton
Cheryl Daro, Sarah Wolter, Brian Stanton

Tamarra Graham, Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro
Tamarra Graham, Sarah Wolter, Cheryl Daro



