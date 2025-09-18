 tracker
Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse

Performances run October 1 - November 2.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Geffen Playhouse will present the world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Goblen's littleboy/littleman marks the second consecutive world premiere launching Geffen Playhouse's 2025/2026 season lineup.  The cast includes Alex Hernandez as Bastian Monteyero and Marlon Alexander Vargas as Fíto Palomino, with musicians Dee Simone and Tonya Sweets.

Previews for littleboy/littleman begin Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, October 9, 2025. Two performances of littleboy/littleman will be captioned in Spanish.*

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond. Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Christopher Scott, Rudi Goblen and NANCY MEDINA

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
NANCY MEDINA

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
NANCY MEDINA, Christopher Scott and Juliet Park

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Alex Hernandez and Rediet Yared

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Alex Hernandez, NANCY MEDINA (background), Christopher Scott and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Tonya Sweets

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse Image
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas i


