Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse

Performances run October 1 - November 2.
Geffen Playhouse will present the world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Goblen's littleboy/littleman marks the second consecutive world premiere launching Geffen Playhouse's 2025/2026 season lineup. The cast includes Alex Hernandez as Bastian Monteyero and Marlon Alexander Vargas as Fíto Palomino, with musicians Dee Simone and Tonya Sweets.
Previews for littleboy/littleman begin Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, October 9, 2025. Two performances of littleboy/littleman will be captioned in Spanish.*
When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond. Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas
Christopher Scott, Rudi Goblen and NANCY MEDINA
NANCY MEDINA, Christopher Scott and Juliet Park
Alex Hernandez and Rediet Yared
Alex Hernandez, NANCY MEDINA (background), Christopher Scott and Marlon Alexander Vargas
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas
Dee Simone
Tonya Sweets
Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas Dee Simone
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Dee Simone
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas i
