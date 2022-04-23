Photos: Inside Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The hills are alive once again as LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present Diane Phelan (Broadway: The King and I & South Pacific at Lincoln Center) as "Maria," Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific at Lincoln Center, Mamma Mia!) as "Captain von Trapp," and Grammy nominee Suzanna Guzmán (The King and I with Yul Brynner, Bizet's Carmen) as "Mother Abbess," starring in one of the most beloved family musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp, musical direction by Dennis Castellano, choreography by Arthur L. Ross and direction by Glenn Casale. THE SOUND OF MUSIC will preview on Friday, April 22 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 23 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 23 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 15, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

This spirited, romantic and unforgettable musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning Best Score.

Unforgettable songs include "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and the iconic title song, all performed by a live 17-piece orchestra!

Children (3+) and adults will re-discover the inspiring story of family, faith, joy and courage in turbulent times - all to songs we know and love. Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein's most famous musical for an extraordinary and unforgettable theatrical experience!

ABOUT THE "SOUND" OF "THE SOUND OF MUSIC"

"When you're doing THE SOUND OF MUSIC, you want the SOUND to be first-rate," says Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl. "And that's what we'll deliver with a lush orchestra of 17 professional musicians and our new state-of-the-art sound system. Starting in 2019, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts began to overhaul the acoustics in the theatre for the first time in over 40 years. Custom-made acoustic panels were mounted on the walls of our historic theatre, and now, at last, the finishing touch: we have them installed throughout the orchestra pit! Once you add the Broadway-caliber speakers - carefully tuned by master audio technician Phil Allen (Phantom of the Opera) and our own resident sound wizard Josh Bessom - plus top-of-the-line microphones, a brand-new soundboard, and even a special booth for our drummer, you'll find that the SOUND of music at La Mirada Theatre has never been better!"

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will preview on Friday, April 22 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 23 at

2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 23 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 15 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm & Sundays at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm. There will be an added performance on Thursday, May 12 at 1 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 7 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $14 - $79 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Photo Credits: Jason Niedle