Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUT
After many years of incredible music events, Feinstein's at Vitello's will have its final show at the end of 2022.
Tomorrow night - Tuesday, 11.22.22, don't miss music director Gregory Nabours and a lineup PACKED with talent as (mostly)musicals bids farewell to Vitello's, our home for the past 7 years!
So, come celebrate with (mostly)musicals one more time in our home-away-from-home on Tuesday, November 22nd - only a few tickets remain. The evening will feature performances from Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC lifetime achievement award winner) and Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, film: DREAMGIRLS, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), plus LA favorites Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Amanda Kruger (Greenway Court's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), Christopher Maikish (CABARET at Celebration) and Paul Marchegiani, Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at East West and La Mirada), Garrett Clayton (Pennywise in Rockwell's IT, TV: Link in HAIRSPRAY LIVE), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), Michael Thomas Grant (LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, TV: ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (Coeurage Ensemble's RENT), Sherry Mandujano (REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, TV: "Superstore"), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse, Tommy in Musical Theatre Guild's BRIGADOON). Anjanique Jewell and Samia Mounts will make their 1st appearances with (mostly)musicals.
And if you would like to MOVE onto the stage, don't forget the original open mic afterparty (since 2014), hosted by EK Dagenfield. Bring your music and sign up before the show and you may get the chance to sing on Vitello's stage!
Scroll down for photos of the cast in rehearsal.
Remaining tickets for (mostly)musicals MOVING OUT are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.
(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!
A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905. In the event of a sold out show, please call the box office to be added to the waitlist and we will do our best to get you in!
Photo Credit: amy francis schott
Amanda Kruger (and Kazoo)
Amanda Kruger and Gregory Nabours
Christopher Maikish and Paul Marchegiani
Paul Marchegiani
Anjanique Jewell
Michael Thomas Grant
