Photos: Go Inside the World Premiere of SINGING REVOLUTION: THE MUSICAL

It's a tale of star-crossed lovers set against the beautiful, moving and timeless true story of Estonia’s song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union.

Jan. 28, 2022  

"Singing Revolution: The Musical," a thrilling new musical theater production inspired by historical events, is up and running at the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood through February 20.

Featuring 20 triple-threat performers, a live band, and a rockin' Europop score, it's a tale of star-crossed lovers set against the beautiful, moving and timeless true story of Estonia's song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union.

The real-life "Singing Revolution" was a nonviolent movement that took place over the course of four years. From 1987 to 1991, Estonians engaged in a series of mass demonstrations, which included raising the banned Estonian flag and singing patriotic songs that were banned during the Soviet occupation. At one point, over 2 million people held hands, stretching for over 400 miles across three countries - from the capital city of Tallinn in Estonia, through Riga in Latvia, and all the way to Vilnius in Lithuania - to form a singing, human "Baltic Chain." In this way, Estonians used their voices, not violence, to win their independence.

When lyricist/composer and Broadway veteran Tony Spinosa first learned about these events, which saw the people of Estonia literally singing as a shield against Soviet attacks, he knew it was a story that would make the perfect big-ticket musical. Once word got out that he was turning the story into a musical, TV shows began to approach him for interviews. He was introduced to the Estonian consul in New York City and to Estonia's minister of culture in Tallinn. He was able to interview many of the leaders of the Singing Revolution, most of whom are still alive and still living in Estonia. With their help, he began to discover the passion and integrity of the Estonian culture and the heart of this musical's story. In the end, Spinosa, along with book writer James Bearhart, turned these historical events into an emotionally satisfying, character driven love story with an amazing cast, a beautiful set and a captivating score.

In the play, Estonian student Taavi Tamm, who will later become a leader of the Estonian underground, falls in love with Sofia, daughter of a Soviet officer. Meanwhile, Taavi's teacher Leena and her Russian colleague, Viktor find themselves similarly drawn to one another.

As part of the development process, songs from Singing Revolution: The Musical have been previewed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Estonia 100 Year Celebration in New York City, and the Estonian American National Counsel in Washington, DC.

Estonia's journey to freedom through the power of song acts as a reminder to us all that the power of peaceful resistance can change the world.

Anyone who loves K-Pop and the Eurovision Song Contest will love this show.

The Broadwater Theatre is located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Ample street parking is available. Proof of vaccination is required for admission. Masks must be worn throughout the performance.

For more information about Singing Revolution: The Musical and to purchase tickets, visit singingrevolutionthemusical.com.

Photo credit: Jenny Graham

James Everts and Ensemble

James Everts and Ensemble

James Everts and Renee Wylder

James Everts and Ensemble

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

Bella Hicks and James Everts

Bella Hicks and James Everts

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

Peter Van Norden and Ensemble

Michael Scott Harris, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

James Everts and Ensemble

The Ensemble

Brandon Kallen, James Everts, Michael Scott Harris, Bella Hicks and Marissa Ruth Maye

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble

James Everts, Bella Hicks and Ensemble


