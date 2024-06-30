Photos: Go Inside the Opening of the REAL TO REEL Exhibition, Paying Tribute To Leslie Jordan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, the Hollywood Museum’s Annual and LGBTQ+ Exhibit opening and Awards, Hollywood’s first LGBTQ+ Tribute/Exhibit and Awards, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum) announced its 2024 salute to the LGBTQ+ community's contributions to the entertainment industry. This is the organizations 11th annual "Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ+s in Hollywood” exhibit (with two years off for the pandemic).

Check out photos from the opening below!

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Heritage Month, they kicked off the festivities with The Inaugural Leslie Jordan Lifetime Achievement Award being presented posthumously to Leslie Jordan, Leslie’s longtime friend and film producer, Del Shores of the Del Shores Foundation, accepted the honor on Leslie’s behalf. Other awards presented in various years have included the Judy Garland Award, given to heterosexuals who have shown tremendous support of the LGBTQ+ community and have included Julie Newmar, Fran Drescher, Norman Lear, Lisa Vanderpump and Lorna Luft (Judy Garland’s daughter). Another award is the Trailblazer award, given to members of the LGBTQ+ family such as Michael Feinstein, Geri Jewell, Kevin Spirtas, JoJo Siwa, Jane Wagner and Lily Tomlin.



In addition to a comic appearance by 2X Emmy winner, Bruce Vilanch, that brought the house down and speeches by Sordid Lives alums, including Del Shores, Ann Walker, and Emerson Collins were such noted personalities such as Gary Lane & Larry Lane (Producers/Still 9 to 5), Jason Stuart (Comedian), John Tucker (Emmy winner, Born This Way), Ruta Lee (RuPaul’s All Star Drag Race/Celebrity Judge), Michael Airington (The Paul Lynde Show), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story), Lee Purcell (2x Emmy Nominee), Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), Vincent De Paul (The Bay), Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Kate Linder (Young & The Restless), Kathy Kolla (Arrested Development/ Veghead), Rico E. Anderson (Truth Be Told), Tyrone Dubose (Unsung), Eve Richards (Kill Shot/The Discovery Pod with Eve), Melissa Niece Smith (Bosch/The Dream), Rochelle Royale (Music Artist), Geoffrey Mark (Best Selling Author), Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), Bobby Trendy (The Anna Nicole Show), Shawn Pelofsky (Comedian), Megan Davis (Hot Take), Jakette Knightly (Drag Performer), Alan Rich (Academy Award Nominated Song Writer), Sherry Vine (Drag Performer), Ingenue (Drag Performer), Glen Alen (3x Emmy winning Make-Up Artist), Darren Deng, Paul L. Hart, Peter Szeliga and Brooke St. John from "Fathers of the Bride”), and many others.

The Hollywood Museum's “REAL to REEL” exhibition, offers a retrospective spanning 100+ years from silent films to today's films, TV shows, and digital platforms. “The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition, sharing with the public the artistic expression and extraordinary significance of the LGBTQ+ culture and its effect and impact on the world through the medium of entertainment,” says Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum.

The exhibit is an educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBTQ+ images in film and television, featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery will tell the story of the milestones and influence LBGTQ+ characters and plot lines have in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern day representations. Opening night festivities included a special comedy performance by 2x and 7x nominated Emmy Award winning writer, performer, comedian Bruce Vilanch.

In addition, the exhibit revisits monumental LGBTQ+ moments in history with exhibit items that include a Who's Who in LGBTQ+ entertainment costumes, props and memorabilia. The exhibit this year features personal artifacts from popular LGBTQ+ artists and gay icons from television, film and music including costumes from Lifetime Networks Holiday movie “Fathers of the Bride,” Paris Hilton’s costume, Billy Porter’s costume from “80 for Brady,” Taron Egerton costume as Elton John in “Rocketman,” Luke Evans costume from Alien: Angel of Darkness, Costumes from Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack, Tom Selleck from the film “In and Out,” Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria’s Costumes from “Bird Cage,” costumes from the tv series “Pose,” Sasha Barron Cohen costume from “Bruno,” John Tucker’s costume from “Born This Way,” Orange is the New Black costume from tv star Laverne Cox, among many others, including a special presentation of costumes worn by this years honoree, Leslie Jordan.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM:

The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history -from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.

REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

Comments