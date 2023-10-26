Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of Marlow Wyatt's SHE At Antaeus Theatre Company

Antaeus Theatre Company is opening its 2023-24 season with the world premiere of SHE, a poignant, magical and lyrical coming-of-age American drama written by Antaeus-commissioned playwright Marlow Wyatt and directed by Andi Chapman (Native Son, The Abuelas). Performances will run through November 20 at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, with low-priced previews beginning October 15.

Get a first look at photos below!

Camille Ariana Spirlin (Runaway Home at the Fountain) stars as 13-year-old SHE Sojourner Freeman. Resilient and ever-optimistic, SHE overcomes her stifling small-town existence by re-imagining her reality through poetry. Her dreams take flight when she’s presented with the opportunity to attend the prestigious Vanguard Academy.

The cast of characters also includes SHE’s best friend, Davie Mansaw, played by Ovation, Backstage and LADCC award-winner Lorenz Arnell; SHE’s hard-working, single mother, Bernice, portrayed by longtime Antaeus company member Karen Malina White (Eight Nights, As You Like It, The Liar); Bernice’s charismatic gambler boyfriend, Mr. Lonnie (Jon Chaffin, seen as Bigger in Native Son at both Antaeus and CTG Block Party at the Kirk Douglas Theatre); eagle-eyed town matriarch, Miss Jane (four-time NAACP Theater Award nominee Veronica Thompson); and city-slick hustler Othalee (Gerard Joseph seen and heard in Antaeus productions of Everybody and The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles podcast series).

SHE is the recipient of the second annual Los Angeles New Play Project (LANPP) grant, designed to attract excellence in playwriting to the Los Angeles theater community and encourage the production of exciting, untried plays. The script was also a CTG/HUMANITAS finalist, Long Beach Playhouse New Works winner, and received National Black Theatre Festival A-List and Antaeus Theatre Company Lab Results readings.

The creative team includes scenic designer Eli Sherlock, lighting designer Andrew Schmedake, sound designer Jeff Gardner, video designer Nick Santiago, costume designer Wendell C. Carmichael and properties designer Katie Iannitello. The assistant director is Jessica Williams and the production stage manager is Camella Cooper.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Artsakh Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 Artsakh Ave. (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible.

For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to antaeus.org.