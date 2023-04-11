Photos: First Look at the Cast of Musical Theatre West's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Take a trip to Paris as it comes to life post-World War II with tap, jazz, ballet, and a romance for the ages! Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its spring production of An American in Paris this April. Check out all new promotional photos of the cast below!

The charming musical will have audiences falling in love alongside Lise and Jerry as they learn about each other through their unique languages of dance. A reimagined rendition of the musical, award-winning Director and Choreographer Jeffry Denman is bringing his updated staging of the production to the West Coast for the first time, including a revolving stage. MTW's production of An American in Paris will run on select dates, April 14 - April 30, 2023 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the California State University, Long Beach campus. Get ready for this uplifting and inspired production and prepare to be swept away for an incredible night out in Paris, right here in Long Beach! To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit musical.org.

In the aftermath of World War II, the streets of Paris will capture the energy and spirit of post-war France in a once-in-a-lifetime romance drawn to life in Musical Theatre West's production of An American in Paris. Based on the hit 1951 movie starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, this updated take on the classic musical combines the elegance of the original Broadway musical with the magic of the movies. George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin's soaring melodies and memorable lyrics leave the audience enchanted by favorites like "'S Wonderful," "Shall We Dance?", and "I Got Rhythm." Jazz, tap, ballet, and a rotating set will all grace the stage in Director/Choreographer Jeffry Denman's fresh look at the classic tale, which pays homage to the original film. Lise and Jerry's story invites the audience to step back in time to see how love conquers all. The emotional dances express the musicality of the story, and combine with the fan-favorite score to enhance the magic. Enjoy thirteen incredible performances throughout April, including a preview show on April 14. The official opening night is on April 15 and will include a special pre-show celebration by the Jazz Angels. An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on April 21. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org/an-american-in-paris-2/

Photo Credit: Lily Fassnacht