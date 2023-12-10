Photos: First Look at Troubadour Theater Company's Production of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS at Colony Theatre

TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY is celebrating its 28th season by asking the question, “Why Don’t We Do It In The Snow?” with their latest world premiere musical comedy event, WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS, musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adapted, & directed by Matt Walker.

Check out the production photos below!

WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS is open now and runs through Sunday, December 23 at 7:30 pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

Has climate change got you dreaming of a White Christmas in LA this holiday season?

Well, wake up and get your one-horse-open-sleigh over to the Colony Theater because the Troubies are back in the USSR (United States Stage Right), and ready to start a Revolution!

This year the award-winning Troubies have combined the classic 1954 film, White Christmas, with the Fab Four’s 1968 epic double record, the White Album. The result is a hippy, trippy, and-a-lil nippy - take on the beloved holiday musical extravaganza. So may your days be merry and bright, and may you get to Burbank to rock with the Troubies at night! Because Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Us and Our Monkey!

The cast of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, Mike Sulprizio, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, John Paul Batista, Dallys Newton, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Philip McNiven, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, and adaptor/director Matt Walker.

The Design Team for WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS is as follows: Lighting Design by Jack Eaton; Sound Design by Robert Arturo Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla: Costume Design by Lian Thread; Wig Design is by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.

WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS opened on Friday, December 9 at 8 pm and perform through Sunday, December 23 at 7:30 pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in Burbank.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm.

Ticket prices range from $50 - $65. Tickets available online at the link below, colonytheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (818) 558-7000.