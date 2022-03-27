Photos: First Look at THE GIN GAME at Rubicon Theatre

The Rubicon Theatre in Ventura will open the company's doors once again for its first production since the pandemic began with a very special pre-season event featuring acclaimed stars of screen and television, JoBeth Williams and Joe Spano, starring in The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn and directed by Jenny Sullivan.

Check out all new production photos below!

The Gin Game began previews on Wednesday, March 16; opened on Saturday, March 19 at 7p.m. It runs through Sunday, April 3 at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Weller Martin, played by Emmy and L.A. Drama Critics' Circle Award-Winner Spano, is an irascible retired businessman. He plays a lonely game of solitaire at the nursing home where he has been a longtime resident. When he finds newcomer Fonsia Dorsey (played by Academy Award nominee JoBeth Williams) in a private moment of grief on the porch, he engages her in a game of gin rummy. The two strike up a friendship as they share stories about the lives they led in the outside world. But when the prim and proper Fonsia, new to the game, wins every hand, Weller becomes increasingly competitive and frustrated, until their gin games and conversations become a battleground.

For tickets - visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.