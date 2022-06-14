Photos: First Look at SISTER MARY INGNATIUS EXPLAINS IT ALL FOR YOU at Hollywood Fringe

All new production photos have been released for Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, written by Christopher Durang and directed by Jeramiah Peay.

The cast includes Shayna Gabrielle, Lea Madda, Michael Mullen, Will Potter, Chris Ramirez, and Liam Risinger.

There will be six performances only at Studio|Stage: Sunday 6/12 at 9:30pm; Monday 6/13 at 9pm; Wednesday 6/15 at 6:30pm; Saturday 6/18 at 3:30pm; Monday 6/20 at 9pm; and Friday 6/24 at 9pm. Total running time is 80 minutes.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7575 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. All shows will be available for live streaming. Studio|Stage is located at 520 N. Western Avenue in Los Angeles, 90004.