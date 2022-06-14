Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SISTER MARY INGNATIUS EXPLAINS IT ALL FOR YOU at Hollywood Fringe

Performances run through June 24, 2022.

Jun. 14, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, written by Christopher Durang and directed by Jeramiah Peay.

The cast includes Shayna Gabrielle, Lea Madda, Michael Mullen, Will Potter, Chris Ramirez, and Liam Risinger.

There will be six performances only at Studio|Stage: Sunday 6/12 at 9:30pm; Monday 6/13 at 9pm; Wednesday 6/15 at 6:30pm; Saturday 6/18 at 3:30pm; Monday 6/20 at 9pm; and Friday 6/24 at 9pm. Total running time is 80 minutes.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7575 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. All shows will be available for live streaming. Studio|Stage is located at 520 N. Western Avenue in Los Angeles, 90004.

Photo Credit: Jeramiah Peay

Michael Mullen, Liam Risinger

Michael Mullen, Liam Risinger, Will Potter

Michael Mullen, Lea Madda

Lea Madda, Will Potter, Shayna Gabrielle

Shayna Gabrielle, Lea Madda, Michael Mullen, Liam Risinger, Will Potter

Will Potter, Lea Madda





