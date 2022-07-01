Photos: First Look at SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse presents the hottest musical of the Summer, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, based on the Paramount/RSO Picture and the story by Nik Cohn, adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oaks, musical arrangements and orchestrations by David Abbinanti, featuring songs by The Bee Gees, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Karen Babcock Brassea.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER began previews on Wednesday, June 29; will open on Sunday, July 3 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Tony Manero doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. On the weekends, however, he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle