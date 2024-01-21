Photos: First Look at Loft Ensemble's West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has released production photos for the fourth production of its 2023–24 season, the West Coast premiere of La Cocina by Tony Menéses.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Adam Chambers, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Ben Anderson, Emilie Crotty, Paul L. Davis, Berenice Diaz, Emelie Felina, Carlos Gomez Jr., Leah Haile, Jay Hoshina, Kirsten Jones, Sean Alan Mazur, Alejandro Mungaray, Elena Nicholson, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Max Reed III, Rose Scalish, Matthew Scheel, Chloe Scott, Nate Thurman, Dani True, Esteban Vasquez, and Paige Willis. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, January 19, 2024, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through February 11.

La Cocina looks at the back of house of a modern-day NYC restaurant kitchen as cooks and waitstaff juggle orders, dishes, and their own dreams of a better life.

Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Adam Chambers, Bree Pavey, and Tor Brown, costume design is by Jess Moreno Caycho, and properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sam Gordon, rehearsal stage manager is Danielle Ozymandias, assistant stage manager is Skylar DeShane, and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey serves as producer along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo and Danielle Ozymandias.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at the button below or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Loft Ensemble consistently offers high energy and groundbreaking productions. It has won several Valley Theatre Awards including Best Lighting Design and Artistic Director Achievement (2018) and Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Company Ensemble (2019). The company has won two Ovation Awards (2015), Best Ensemble at the New York International Fringe Festival (2013), and back-to-back Hollywood Fringe Festival Producers’ Encore! Awards (2015 and 2016). Two Loft productions earned a combined five nominations for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Awards as well as 10 nominations in 2017, nine nominations in 2018, and nine nominations in 2019 for the Valley Theatre Awards.

Photo Credit: Sean Durrie