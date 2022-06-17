Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company

LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS began previews on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.; opened on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.; and runs through Sunday, June 26.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 17, 2022  

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, Ventura's non-profit professional theatre company, continues the company's 2022-2023 Season with the World Premiere of LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS, conceived by George Grove and James O'Neil, with musical direction by Rick Dougherty and George Grove and direction by Rubicon Co-Founder James O'Neil.

LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS began previews on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.; opened on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.; and runs through Sunday, June 26 at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Check out photos below!

For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

Photo Credit: Lore Photography

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Alexcia Thompson, Rick Dougherty, Jerry Siggins, George Grove and Sylvie Davidson. Back Row: Andrew Huber and Trevor Wheetman

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Trevor Wheetman

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Rick Dougherty, Jerry Siggins and George Grove

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Andrew Huber

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Sylvie Davidson

Photos: First Look at LONESOME TRAVELER: GENERATIONS at Rubicon Theatre Company
Alexcia Thompson



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • AMY SCHUMER: WHORE TOUR is Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center
  • Theatre By The Sea's 89th Season Continues With FOOTLOOSE
  • JOHN MULANEY: From Scratch Comes to PPAC in November
  • Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Concert at PPAC Postponed To September 2022