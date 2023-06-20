Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' MOON OVER BUFFALO

Performances take place Friday, July 21 through Saturday, August 12.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig’s hilarious backstage comedy Moon Over Buffalo directed by Gail Bernardi and produced by Susan Goldman Weisbarth for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals. Performances take place Friday, July 21 through Saturday, August 12 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Beginning July 29, Saturday matinees at 2pm will be added and continue through the rest of the run at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Featured in the cast (in alphabetical order) are Alison Boole, Marty Feldman, Matt Landig, Madeleine Masson, Lyndsay Palmer, Shawn Lefty Plunkett, Perry Shields, and Susan Weisbarth.

The uproarious backstage comedy MOON OVER BUFFALO centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they are playing "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Private Lives" in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of their break-up caused by George's dalliance with the young ingenue, they receive news that Frank Capra, the famous Hollywood director, is coming to town to see their matinee; and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of "The Scarlet Pimpernel.”

Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, including a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which show they are actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage manager mother who hates every bone in George's body. Hilarity ensues with numerous mistaken identities, much slapstick humor, and sexual innuendo filling their back-and-forth backstage banter!

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett

Perry Shields, Alison Boole, Madeleine Masson, Shawn Lefty Plunkett, Lyndsay Palmer, Matt Landig, Susan Weisbarth, and Marty Feldman

Perry Shields and Alison Boole

Susan Weisbarth and Perry Shields

Madeleine Masson and Perry Shields

Shawn Lefty Plunkett and Lyndsay Palmer

Perry Shields

Marty Feldman and Alison Boole

Matt Landig and Alison Boole




Recommended For You