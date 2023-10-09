Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Kentwood Players presents the Tony Award Winning Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Friday, November 10 through Saturday, December 9, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on November 18 and continue through the rest of the run.

There will be no performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 24, 25 and 26. Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This is a non-equity, all-volunteer production directed by Catherine Rahm with choreography by Alison Boole, produced by Jeremy Palmer and Grace O'Neill for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Music Theatre International.

Check out photos from the show below!

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most nominated show of the 2014 season. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. But can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind…

The roles of Monty, D'Ysquith, Sibella and Phoebe are double-cast, with all actors appearing in all performances as ensemble members when not in leading roles as listed below:

The Love Cast:

The D'Ysquith Family: Jon Sparks

Monty: Aric Martin

Sibella: Amy Coles

Phoebe: Lyndsay Palmer

The Murder Cast:

The D'Ysquith Family: Michael Mullen

Monty: Charles Keppler

Sibella: Lauryn Muraida

Phoebe: Ashlee Elizabeth

The Love Cast appears on Fri 11/10 (8pm), Sun 11/12 (2pm), Fri 11/17 (8pm), Sat 11/18 (2pm), Sat 12/2 (8pm), Sun 12/3 (2pm), Sat 12/9 (8pm)

The Murder Cast appears on Sat 11/11 (8pm), Sat 11/18 ((8pm), Sun 11/19 (2pm), Fri 12/1 (8pm), Sat 12/2 (2pm), Fri 12/8 (8pm), Sat 12/9 (2pm)

Appearing in all performances:

Elizabeth Bouton Summerer as Miss Shingle. Ensemble members Isabella Francisco, Samuel Goldman, Kelly Gresalfi, Ethan Mullen, Kim Peterson, James Rice.