Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Performances run Friday, November 10 through Saturday, December 9, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 3 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

Kentwood Players presents the Tony Award Winning Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Friday, November 10 through Saturday, December 9, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on November 18 and continue through the rest of the run.

There will be no performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 24, 25 and 26. Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This is a non-equity, all-volunteer production directed by Catherine Rahm with choreography by Alison Boole, produced by Jeremy Palmer and Grace O'Neill for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Music Theatre International.

Check out photos from the show below!

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most nominated show of the 2014 season. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. But can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind…

The roles of Monty, D'Ysquith, Sibella and Phoebe are double-cast, with all actors appearing in all performances as ensemble members when not in leading roles as listed below:

The Love Cast:

The D'Ysquith Family: Jon Sparks

Monty: Aric Martin

Sibella: Amy Coles

Phoebe: Lyndsay Palmer

The Murder Cast:

The D'Ysquith Family: Michael Mullen

Monty: Charles Keppler

Sibella: Lauryn Muraida

Phoebe: Ashlee Elizabeth

The Love Cast appears on Fri 11/10 (8pm), Sun 11/12 (2pm), Fri 11/17 (8pm), Sat 11/18 (2pm), Sat 12/2 (8pm), Sun 12/3 (2pm), Sat 12/9 (8pm)

The Murder Cast appears on Sat 11/11 (8pm), Sat 11/18 ((8pm), Sun 11/19 (2pm), Fri 12/1 (8pm), Sat 12/2 (2pm), Fri 12/8 (8pm), Sat 12/9 (2pm)  

Appearing in all performances:

Elizabeth Bouton Summerer as Miss Shingle. Ensemble members Isabella Francisco, Samuel Goldman, Kelly Gresalfi, Ethan Mullen, Kim Peterson, James Rice.

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Amy Coles. Aric Martin, Lyndsay Palmer

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Lyndsay Palmer, Aric Martin

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Aric Martin, Jon Sparks

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Michael Mullen, Charles Keppler

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Lauryn Muraida, Ashlee Elizabeth

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Lauryn Muraida, Charles Keppler, Ashlee Elizabeth



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform Intimate Concert for American Express Card Holders on Monday Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform Intimate Concert for American Express Card Holders on Monday

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a special performance for American Express cardholders at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, called 'An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo,' on Monday evening. 

2
Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows Photo
Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows

Check out the latest shows from Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker!

3
Photos: Go Inside The Los Angeles Philharmonics Gala CELEBRATING FRANK GEHRY Photo
Photos: Go Inside The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Gala CELEBRATING FRANK GEHRY

This historic event, which marked the 20th anniversary of the iconic venue, featured Gustavo Dudamel and special guests, including the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, dancer and choreographer Lucinda Childs, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R. and violin soloist Geneva Lewis. Check out photos here!

4
MAURITIUS By Theresa Rebeck to Play Theatre 68 Starting Tonight Photo
MAURITIUS By Theresa Rebeck to Play Theatre 68 Starting Tonight

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, 'Mauritius' is a high stakes look at the world of philately, with millions of dollars on the line and attempted murder. Directed by Karina Miller, the show runs from October 7 to November 12 at Theatre 68 in North Hollywood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Lyceum Theater (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Streamline Show
Broadway Musicals (10/06-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Absolutely Halloween
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/07-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You