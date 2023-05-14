Photos: First Look at JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY at Moving Arts Theatre

The engagement will run through Sunday, June 4.

By:
The world premiere of Jack Craddock is Having a Party, a new comedy by Harrison Harvey, has been set to play nine performances only at Moving Arts Theatre beginning Friday, May 12, at 8pm. Directed by Rachel McBath, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Eric Patrick Harper, Sally Hughes, Andy Schirrmeister, and Morgan Thompson. Lighting and sound design are by Justin Huen. The engagement will run through Sunday, June 4.

Check out photos below!

Jack Craddock is Having a Party is Harrison Harvey's playwriting debut. It's a comedy of contemporary manners set over the course of one turbulent evening. In an Austin, Texas apartment haunted by recent calamity, the unheralded homecoming of a mythic frat star heartthrob brings simmering tensions among a tangled group of friends and ex-lovers to a rolling boil. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Eric Patrick Harper's New York theatre credits include MPSD, Square Footage, Pete and Chasten, Closed, Funnyhouse, The Lady in the Movie, Hamlet. Regional credits include A Bright New Boise, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, 40 Days. Television and film credits include American Rust (Showtime), Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Studios), Madam Secretary (CBS), Nora Highland (Newfest Official Selection and Gold Derby Winner).

Sally Hughes's stage credits include, Antaeus: Hamlet, As You Like It, Henry IV Part I, Top Girls; A Noise Within: Othello; Ensemble Theatre Company: The City of Conversation; Theatre @ Boston Court: Colony Collapse. Other work includes collaborations with Huntington Theatre Company, The Actors Studio, Manhattan Shakespeare Project, Columbia University, LAMDA, and more. Television credits include Code Black, Rosewood, Criminal Minds, General Hospital, Conan.

Andy Schirrmeister trained at Alice Carter Studios in LA and is currently studying advanced improv at The Groundlings. He has been producing and acting in short films and will star in an anthology feature directed by independent filmmaker Andrew Edison, set for release in 2024.

Morgan Thompson is an LA-based writer and actor. She broke into the industry as a child actor, landing the title role in Red Riding Hood, Randal Kleiser's first movie musical since Grease, opposite Henry Cavill and Debi Mazar. She has since starred opposite Meghann Fahy in the independent film Our Time, alongside Zazie Beetz in the short film Prep, and worked under director Regina King on Season Five of Scandal on ABC. Her feature script, Whipped, was the winner of the 2019 RomCom Fest Screenwriting Competition and a 2019 BlueCat Screenwriting Competition Quarterfinalist. Her pilot script Frisky Business was a 2020 Final Draft Big Break Quarterfinalist.

General admission is $25 and tickets are available online at Click Here. A 50% discount is available through April 23 with the code EARLYBIRD. The performance schedule is Fridays 5/12, 5/19, 6/2, at 8pm; Saturdays 5/13, 5/20, 6/3, at 8pm; and Sundays 5/14, 5/21, 6/4, at 6pm. Moving Arts Theatre is located at 3191 Casitas Avenue, in Los Angeles, 90039.

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Sally Hughes, Eric Patrick Harper

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Andy Schirrmeister, Eric Patrick Harper

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Morgan Thompson, Eric Patrick Harper

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Andy Schirrmeister, Morgan Thompson

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Eric Patrick Harper, Morgan Thompson

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
Sally Hughes, Morgan Thompson

 




Recommended For You