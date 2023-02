Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre has released production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. The production runs through March 26. There will be one additional performance on Thursday, February 23, at 8pm.

Check out the photos below!

Calvin Berger has book, music, and lyrics by Barry Wyner. His other musicals include Austin the Unstoppable, The Counselor, Sugar Plum, Stop!, and Something to Say. He has composed music for several world premiere plays, a BBC Radio play, The Actor's Studio, AMDA, 78th Street Theater Lab, and more. He has won the Kleban Prize, Jerry Bock Award, Richard Rodgers Award, and Noel Coward Prize. He is a member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.

Loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the musical Calvin Berger is the contemporary and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among high school seniors. Smitten with the beautiful Rosanna, Calvin is paralyzed by self-doubt due to the size of his nose. No words of encouragement coming from his quirky best girlfriend Bret seem to help. Rosanna finds her head turned by the good-looking new student, Matt, who is painfully shy and unable to voice his mutual attraction to her. Hoping to forge a closer relationship to his love, Calvin offers to pen Matt's eloquent love notes to Rosanna. As deceptions unravel and truths are revealed, Calvin is about to learn that sometimes what you're looking for is right under your nose.

Scenic design is by Alex M. Calle (award-winning designer for film, television, theatre, themed entertainment, theme parks, and public art installations all over the world), lighting design is by Martha Carter (Lottie Pratchett, Edinburgh Fringe Festival), costume design is by Joanie Coyote (The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables on Broadway), and sound design is by Julien Reneaud (music producer and audio engineer; credits include Die Heart, Warrior Queen, The Drowsy Chaperone). Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego (also a producer, writer, and director of theatre and film), properties design is by John McElveney (Garry Marshall Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Academy Awards), and production stage manager is Julia Donlon. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA.

Admission price is $55. Tickets are available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.