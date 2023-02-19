Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre

The production runs through March 26.

Feb. 19, 2023  

The Colony Theatre has released production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. The production runs through March 26. There will be one additional performance on Thursday, February 23, at 8pm.

Check out the photos below!

Calvin Berger has book, music, and lyrics by Barry Wyner. His other musicals include Austin the Unstoppable, The Counselor, Sugar Plum, Stop!, and Something to Say. He has composed music for several world premiere plays, a BBC Radio play, The Actor's Studio, AMDA, 78th Street Theater Lab, and more. He has won the Kleban Prize, Jerry Bock Award, Richard Rodgers Award, and Noel Coward Prize. He is a member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.

Loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the musical Calvin Berger is the contemporary and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among high school seniors. Smitten with the beautiful Rosanna, Calvin is paralyzed by self-doubt due to the size of his nose. No words of encouragement coming from his quirky best girlfriend Bret seem to help. Rosanna finds her head turned by the good-looking new student, Matt, who is painfully shy and unable to voice his mutual attraction to her. Hoping to forge a closer relationship to his love, Calvin offers to pen Matt's eloquent love notes to Rosanna. As deceptions unravel and truths are revealed, Calvin is about to learn that sometimes what you're looking for is right under your nose.

Scenic design is by Alex M. Calle (award-winning designer for film, television, theatre, themed entertainment, theme parks, and public art installations all over the world), lighting design is by Martha Carter (Lottie Pratchett, Edinburgh Fringe Festival), costume design is by Joanie Coyote (The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables on Broadway), and sound design is by Julien Reneaud (music producer and audio engineer; credits include Die Heart, Warrior Queen, The Drowsy Chaperone). Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego (also a producer, writer, and director of theatre and film), properties design is by John McElveney (Garry Marshall Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Academy Awards), and production stage manager is Julia Donlon. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA.

Admission price is $55. Tickets are available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.

Photo Credit: Ashley Erikson

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Jordan Quisno

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Frankie A. Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Jordan Quisno

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Jordan Quisno

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Jasmine Sharma, Jordan Quisno

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Corinne Miller, Frankie A. Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Frankie A. Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Corinne Miller, Frankie A. Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Jasmine Sharma, Corinne Miller

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Jasmine Sharma

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Frankie A. Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
Corinne Miller




BABYLON, GLASS ONION, Guillermo del Toros PINOCCHIO, and More Win Art Directors Guild Awar Photo
BABYLON, GLASS ONION, Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO, and More Win Art Directors Guild Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 14 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, February 18, 2023. 
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at A Noise Within Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at A Noise Within
Where the classics are concerned, L.A. doesn’t have any institution stronger than A Noise Within and if director Guillermo Cienfuegos, his wonderful actors and designers are working hard, they sure make it looks easy. From the first glimpse of that rampaged stage to the final dance, this MUCH ADO is an end-to-end delight.
Photos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensembles HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Photo
Photos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble is playing at Sherry Theater though March 19, 2023. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Fountain Th Photo
Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Fountain Theatre
What’s more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre’s West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, opens tonight at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, with multiple award-winning director Simon Levy at the helm. Check out photos from the production here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVEPhotos: First Look at Collaborative Artists Ensemble's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
February 19, 2023

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble is playing at Sherry Theater though March 19, 2023. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Fountain TheatrePhotos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Fountain Theatre
February 18, 2023

What’s more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre’s West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, opens tonight at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, with multiple award-winning director Simon Levy at the helm. Check out photos from the production here!
Hugo Armstrong, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, and More to Star in TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at CTGHugo Armstrong, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, and More to Star in TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at CTG
February 18, 2023

Originally performed solo by Smith, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” has been reimagined for a cast of five performers. Thirty years after its world premiere, Center Theatre Group will celebrate the West Coast premiere of the revised production by giving away 1,000 tickets to Angelenos.
The Robey Theatre Company Presents LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S On February 26The Robey Theatre Company Presents LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S On February 26
February 17, 2023

Los Angeles Theatre Center to presents a reading of the new play, LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S, written by Larry Muhammad. directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially OpenSUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially Open
February 17, 2023

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it is “game on” as enthusiastic guests enter the giant green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom to experience the highly immersive and interactive land to become an integral part of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach's exhilarating universe.
share