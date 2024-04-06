Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara’s only professional theatre company, has released production photos from the much-anticipated production of Troy Blendell, Chris Butler and Leo Marks starring in The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Oánh Nguyễn.

Check them out below!

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a captivating play that chronicles the rise and fall of the Lehman brothers. The story chronicles the 160-year journey of three immigrant brothers (Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer Lehman) striving to build the idealistic American dream wrought with family struggles, missteps, and incredible achievements. THE LEHMAN TRILOGY won the 2022 Tony Award for “Best Play” and is a powerhouse cautionary tale that transcends time and will perform at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street, from April 4 to April 21, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00pm).

The Lehman Trilogy is a theatrical masterpiece that explores the human drama behind the Lehman brothers’ empire. The play unfolds in three acts, tracing the family’s humble beginnings following their immigration to Alabama from Bavaria in the mid-19th century to the pinnacle of their success and, ultimately, the historic and dramatic collapse of a U.S. investment bank that bore their name and catalyzed the 2008 financial crisis.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY opens tonight, Saturday, April 6 at 7:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 1:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.