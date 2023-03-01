Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Caryl Churchill's LOVE AND INFORMATION at Antaeus Theatre Company

Love and Information opens Friday night, March 3 and runs through April 3 at Glendale’s Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center. 

Mar. 01, 2023  

What does it mean to be human? Love and Information by boundary-pushing playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, Top Girls) asks the big questions at Antaeus Theatre Company. Currently in previews, Love and Information opens Friday night, March 3 and runs through April 3 at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center. Check out the photos, below.

The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. Love and Information examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century. Eight Antaeus actors play dozens of people from around the planet, each asking the biggest questions.

"How do our mortal, imperfect brains handle today's constant influx of information?" asks director Emily Chase. "It's like we're looking back from the future, excavating fragments that tell us how we navigated love and communication in the 21st century. It's deep, funny, sexy and engaging. Every scene has a kind of momentousness to it."

Churchill's play examines every facet of information, from giving it, ferreting it out, uncovering unwanted truths; to the way our brains work: love, loss, grief, memory; to the big questions of the universe: climate threat, the future of our planet, our own insignificance.

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Anne Gee Byrd
Anne Gee Byrd

Anne Gee Byrd and Lloyd Roberson II
Anne Gee Byrd and Lloyd Roberson II

Darius De La Cruz and Kevin Matsumoto
Darius De La Cruz and Kevin Matsumoto

Darius De La Cruz, Zoe Yale
Darius De La Cruz, Zoe Yale

Erin Pineda
Erin Pineda

Erin Pineda and Kwana Martinez
Erin Pineda and Kwana Martinez

Erin Pineda and Zoe Yale
Erin Pineda and Zoe Yale

John Apicella and Anne Gee Byrd
John Apicella and Anne Gee Byrd

Kevin Matsumoto and Lloyd Roberson II
Kevin Matsumoto and Lloyd Roberson II

Kevin Matsumoto, Zoe Yale, John Apicella
Kevin Matsumoto, Zoe Yale, John Apicella

Kwana Martinez and Lloyd Roberson II
Kwana Martinez and Lloyd Roberson II



Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory
Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory
4 Times Entertainment announces Valerie Perri has joined the list of performers of a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Perri will narrate the sold-out show at the Knitting Factory in North Hollywood on March 6.
Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows
Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows
Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, “Still Not Canceled,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April
The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that the 15th Annual Art Star Awards will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m.
LA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions
LA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions
LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting FactoryValerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory
February 28, 2023

4 Times Entertainment announces Valerie Perri has joined the list of performers of a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Perri will narrate the sold-out show at the Knitting Factory in North Hollywood on March 6.
Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six ShowsJeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows
February 28, 2023

Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, “Still Not Canceled,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in AprilLaguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April
February 28, 2023

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that the 15th Annual Art Star Awards will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m.
LA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 ProductionsLA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions
February 27, 2023

LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.
Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards GalaDianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala
February 27, 2023

The 2023 JEXA Awards Gala celebrates jazz excellence in style on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the historic Cicada Club in Los Angeles to raise money for music education.
