Photos: First Look at Caryl Churchill's LOVE AND INFORMATION at Antaeus Theatre Company

What does it mean to be human? Love and Information by boundary-pushing playwright Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, Top Girls) asks the big questions at Antaeus Theatre Company. Currently in previews, Love and Information opens Friday night, March 3 and runs through April 3 at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center. Check out the photos, below.



The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. Love and Information examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century. Eight Antaeus actors play dozens of people from around the planet, each asking the biggest questions.



"How do our mortal, imperfect brains handle today's constant influx of information?" asks director Emily Chase. "It's like we're looking back from the future, excavating fragments that tell us how we navigated love and communication in the 21st century. It's deep, funny, sexy and engaging. Every scene has a kind of momentousness to it."



Churchill's play examines every facet of information, from giving it, ferreting it out, uncovering unwanted truths; to the way our brains work: love, loss, grief, memory; to the big questions of the universe: climate threat, the future of our planet, our own insignificance.



The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.