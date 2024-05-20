Photos: First Look at #CASEYANDTOMMYGETHITCHED at the Loft Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting its next production in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage), the world premiere of #CaseyAndTommyGetHitched by Molly Wagner. Check out all new photos below!

Directed by Natasha Renae Potts and Madylin Sweeten Durrie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Abram Conner, Silas Jean-Rox, Sean Alan Mazur, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Amye Partain, and Dani True.

There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, May 17, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, June 9.

College friends reunite several years after graduation for Tommy's wedding. But not all of them are onboard with Tommy's choice of partner. After exclusively dating men in college, Tommy is about to marry a woman. Will the friends get onboard or sabotage the wedding to try and "save" Tommy? And will any of them even make it to the wedding after a night of the most elaborate drinking game you've ever seen?

Scenic design is by Madilyn Sweeten, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen & Matthew Scheel, sound design is by Lemon Baardsen, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, and properties designer is Natasha Renae Potts. The production stage manager is Andrea Casamitjana, production manager is Cassandra Carmona, and technical director is Matthew Scheel. Production photography is by Daniel J. Parker & Sean Durrie and graphic design is by Madylin Sweeten. #CaseyAndTommyGetHitched is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey.

Photo Credit: Daniel J. Parker & Sean Durrie



Abram Conner, Sarah Nilsen, Dani True.

Amye Partain, Sean Alan Mazur, Sarah Nilsen.

Dani True, Silas Jean-Rox.

Ignacio Navarro, Dani True.

Sarah Nilsen, Ignacio Navarro, Sean Alan Mazur.

Sarah Nilsen, Silas Jean-Rox.

Sean Alan Mazur, Amye Partain.

Sean Alan Mazur, Ignacio Navarro.

