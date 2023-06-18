Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre

ACCOMMODATION opens tonight, Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and performs through Sunday, July 9.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 2 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre
First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions are presenting a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of ACCOMMODATION, written by Greg Burdick and directed by Brandon Baer & Garrett Baer. ACCOMMODATION opens tonight, Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and performs through Sunday, July 9 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Check out photos below!

A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.

The Cast of ACCOMMODATION will feature (in alphabetical order): Sandy Bainum (Broadway; 42nd Street, Musical Theatre West; Catch Me If You Can, Be A Good Little Widow) as “Celeste Dawkins,” Sufe Bradshaw (“Veep,” “Lovecraft Country”) as “Mrs. Newsome,” Sol Marina Crespo (“Succession,” “American Rust”) as “Ruth Lopez,” Laura Niemi  (“This Is Us,” Killer Joe, Bug) as “Anne Roteman,” and Massi Pregoni  (Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio,” “The Man in the Long Black Coat”) as “Michael Newsome.”

The Design Team for ACCOMMODATION is as follows: Set Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Gavan Wyrick; Projection Design is by David Murakami; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Design by Marly Hall; Properties Design by Zoe Carr. The Casting Director is Jami Rudofsky. The Production Stage Manager is Julia Donlon.

ACCOMMODATION will open on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and perform through Sunday, July 9 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.  There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 5.

The Opening Night Performance (press opening) is on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm.   

Ticket prices range from $32 - $42.

Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/AccommodationplayLA or Click Here  or by calling the box office at (310) 477-2055 x2.

Photo Credit: Matthew Brian Denman

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sufe Bradshaw, Laura Niemi and Sandy Bainum

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sandy Bainum and Massi Pregoni

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Massi Pregoni

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Laura Niemi and Sufe Bradshaw

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sandy Bainum and Sufe Bradshaw

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sandy Bainum and Massi Pregoni

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Massi Pregoni

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sandy Bainum

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre
Sol Marina Crespo




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt P Photo
Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Pavilion

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center will present Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola and The Pacifico Dance Company on July 8, 2023.

2
Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Photo
Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Pavilion

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center will present Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte and The Pacifico Dance Company on August 12, 2023.

3
Julia Morizawas Animated Short DRAGONFLY to Compete at Dances With Films Photo
Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY to Compete at Dances With Films

Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will screen at Dances with Films on Monday, June 26th at 4:45 PM in Hollywood as part of the Perspectives Program, Group 2.

4
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, PIPPIN, and More in Summer Season Photo
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, PIPPIN, and More in Summer Season

Rubicon Theatre Company, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit theatrical organization committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 Summer Education Season, this year entitled “Love Conquers All.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakup Addict
The Zephyr (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keeper
The Actors Company (6/04-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Collective
Three Clubs (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grown Up Orphan Annie
The Broadwater Studio (6/03-6/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You