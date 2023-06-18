Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions are presenting a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of ACCOMMODATION, written by Greg Burdick and directed by Brandon Baer & Garrett Baer. ACCOMMODATION opens tonight, Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and performs through Sunday, July 9 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.

The Cast of ACCOMMODATION will feature (in alphabetical order): Sandy Bainum (Broadway; 42nd Street, Musical Theatre West; Catch Me If You Can, Be A Good Little Widow) as “Celeste Dawkins,” Sufe Bradshaw (“Veep,” “Lovecraft Country”) as “Mrs. Newsome,” Sol Marina Crespo (“Succession,” “American Rust”) as “Ruth Lopez,” Laura Niemi (“This Is Us,” Killer Joe, Bug) as “Anne Roteman,” and Massi Pregoni (Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio,” “The Man in the Long Black Coat”) as “Michael Newsome.”

The Design Team for ACCOMMODATION is as follows: Set Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Gavan Wyrick; Projection Design is by David Murakami; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Design by Marly Hall; Properties Design by Zoe Carr. The Casting Director is Jami Rudofsky. The Production Stage Manager is Julia Donlon.

ACCOMMODATION will open on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and perform through Sunday, July 9 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 5.

The Opening Night Performance (press opening) is on Sunday, June 18 at 5pm.

Ticket prices range from $32 - $42.

Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/AccommodationplayLA or Click Here or by calling the box office at (310) 477-2055 x2.