Photos: First Look at A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at Geffen Playhouse

A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill is now in previews at Geffen Playhouse.

On a November night in 1994, a murder was committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In this poignant true-crime story told completely through song, a tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in-and to-their town. This wholly original production, written by South Jersey native Matt Schatz, asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.

A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill was created during the Geffen Playhouse inaugural The Writers' Room program, in which six Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of the Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.