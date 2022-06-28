Photos: First Look at A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at Geffen Playhouse
This wholly original production, written by South Jersey native Matt Schatz, asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.
A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill is now in previews at Geffen Playhouse.
On a November night in 1994, a murder was committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In this poignant true-crime story told completely through song, a tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in-and to-their town. This wholly original production, written by South Jersey native Matt Schatz, asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.
A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill was created during the Geffen Playhouse inaugural The Writers' Room program, in which six Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of the Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
Rivkah Reyes, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Jill Sobule, Danny Rothman, Zehra Fazal, and Jahbril Cook
Jahbril Cook, Zehra Fazal, Danny Rothman, Jill Sobule, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, and Rivkah Reyes in A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Mike D
Danny Rothman, Jahbril Cook, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Rivkah Reyes, and Zehra Fazal
Jahbril Cook and Rivkah Reyes
Zehra Fazal and Danny Rothman
Zehra Fazal, Jill Sobule, Jahbril Cook, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, and Rivkah Reyes
Rivkah Reyes
Zehra Fazal
Rivkah Reyes and Zehra Fazal