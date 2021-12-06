Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Chance Theater

Performances run December 3rd through December 19th.

Dec. 6, 2021  

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is excited to present an encore of the extremely popular stage adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas! Created by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, this stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer is presented by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, and will be directed by Resident Artist James Michael McHale.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will preview from December 3rd through 5th; regular performances will begin December 5th at 7:00 p.m. and continue through December 19th on the Fyda-Mar Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang (again!) as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

TICKETS: $20.00 - $35.00.
Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com.
Discounts available for children (ages 4-12), seniors, students, and military.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller, True Image Studio

Matt Takahashi and Juston Gonzalez-Rodholm

Laura M. Hathaway and Matt Takahashi

Juston Gonzalez-Rodhom, Shai Culver, and Dimithri Perera

Christopher Diem and Laura M. Hathaway

Matt Takahashi and Alyssa Corella

Nathan Shube and Matt Takahashi

Dimithri Perera and Matt Takahashi

Matt Takahashi and Juston Gonzalez-Rodholm


