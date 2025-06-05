Photos: First Look At Mary Chieffo In BLOOD BRIDES By Ellie Pyle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bespoke Plays returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with a tour de force solo performance from Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery, Girls5eva) in Blood Brides, written and directed by Ellie Pyle (Bespoke Plays, Women of Marvel), co-produced by Laurie Goulding.

In the final moments of Lady Macbeth's life, she summons the spirits of Clytemnestra, Bathsheba, and Igraine–all of whom married their husband’s murderer (like Lady Macbeth’s historical counterpart, Gruoch). This provocative one-woman show weaves history and mythology into a searing meditation on marriage and murder, magic and fate, legacy and survival.

“I’m honored to inhabit these intricate, archetypal women in Blood Brides ” performer Mary Chieffo said. “Their complex stories need to be told through a sharp feminist lens and Ellie has done just that with this poetic and powerful piece. I hope our audiences leave the theatre feeling more enlightened about the sacrifices all four of these women made and the legacies they left behind."

“Mary has been the perfect collaborator in developing this piece” writer/director Ellie Pyle enthused. “Part of what makes these characters timeless is how they can evolve with our own perspectives to fit our modern moment. It’s been a joy to watch Mary breathe new depth and vitality into each of them with her riveting and detailed performance.”

Performance Schedule – The Broadwater Black Box

6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tuesday, June 10 at 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 12 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, June 14 at 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 26 at 11:00 PM

Saturday, June 28 at 5:30 PM

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch Photography.



Mary Cheiffo

Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo Mary Cheiffo

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC