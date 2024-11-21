Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
Photos: FIRST DATE at Chromolume Theatre

The run will continue through December 1 only.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Chromolume Theatre is presentingits first production after a six-year producing hiatus, the Broadway musical comedy First Date. Check out all new photos below!

With book by Austin Winsberg, music and lyrics by Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, and directed by James Esposito, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Michael Angel, Christopher Baker, Troy Dailey, Olivia Leyva, Paloma Malfavon, Kendre Scott, Natalie Scott, Bonnie Sludikoff, and Rachel Yoffe. The musical director is Jonny Perl and choreographer is Michael Marchak.

The run will continue through December 1 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046.

The show: when blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. First Date had its world premiere at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2013. The show has had productions in Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Australia, London, and Moscow (where it continues to run today).

Scenic and sound designs are by James Esposito, lighting design is by Cici Mao, and costume design is by Kara McLeod. Assistant director is Brianne Lopez, intimacy director is Ariella Salinas Fiore, and stage manager is Emily Ellis. 


 

Photo Credit: James Esposito

Kendre Scott, Rachel Yoffe

Troy Dailey, Bonnie Joy Sludikoff

Rachel Yoffe, Troy Dailey

Michael Angel

Rachel Yoffe, Troy Dailey

Paloma Malfavon, Natalie Scott

Paloma Malfavon



