Photos: AM I ROXIE? Opens at Geffen Playhouse September 11

The Geffen Playhouse will open Am I Roxie? on Thursday, September 11, 2025, following previews September 3–10. Written and performed by Roxana Ortega (Nickelodeon’s The Casagrandes, The Groundlings) and directed by Bernardo Cubría, the one-woman show runs through October 5 at the Gil Cates Theater. See photos of the show.

In this fiercely funny tour-de-force, Ortega channels a full cast of characters as she navigates the chaos of her mother’s mental decline with outrageous humor and unbreakable spirit. From a mermaid-obsessed aunt to a prickly sherpa, Roxie takes audiences into an opera house, up a killer mountain, and through the doomscape of her own mind. Both heartfelt and hilarious, Am I Roxie? explores duty, destiny, and how facing your darkest fears can reveal who you truly are.

The creative team includes scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr., costume designer Jennifer Lynn Deck, lighting designer Pablo Santiago, sound designer Cricket S. Myers, projection designer Yuki Izumihara, composer Arian Saleh, and Spanish translator Bernardo Cubría. Julian Olive serves as production stage manager with Rebecca K. Hsia as assistant stage manager.

Two performances will be captioned in Spanish: Friday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Am I Roxie? runs 85 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are priced $36–$139 and are available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Performances take place at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse (10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024).

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP