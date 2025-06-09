Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Playhouse West One Act Fest is nearing the end of its run after two weekends of performances. Featuring a range of original short plays presented across three show blocks, the festival has shared new production photos highlight scenes from several featured works

The final performances will take place on June 15 and 16, with limited availability for remaining daytime shows.

Photo Credit: Jynelle Sumera

Camilo Eraso and Melissa Rodriguez in A little bit of Grace

Rebecca Tarabocchia and Mykell Barlow in Absent Grace

Abraham Arias, Kyle Tran and Sonny Schnapf in Cream Your Buns

Camilo Eraso and Anna Koroknyai in Domestic Violence

Lea Marcastel, Niki J. Borger and EP Evans in EAS.E, photo by Dylan Marusich

Henry Todd, Sonny Schnapf and John O''Brien in Fa

Ashley Elsa White and John O''Brien in Gotta Catch ''Em All, photo by Grant Terzakis

Niki J. Borger, RC Lehman, Ashley Elsa White and Megan Corse in Just Pull, photo by Grant Terzakis

John O''Brien, Kyle Tran, Megan Corse, Ruju Dani and RC Lehman in Laugh Track, photo by Grant Terzakis

Megan Corse, Dylan Marusich, Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger in Ninety Seven Beats

Patrick Kevin and Kyle Tran in Romeo and Juliet (Abridged)

Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger in Rosemary with Ginger

Sophie Steele and Erin Hadfield in The Gate Keeper

Sophie Steele, JJ Obee, and Grant Terzakis in Trauma Bondage; photo by Jynelle Sumera

