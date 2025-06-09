 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS
Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend

The final performances will take place on June 15 and 16, with limited availability for remaining daytime shows.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
The 2025 Playhouse West One Act Fest is nearing the end of its run after two weekends of performances. Featuring a range of original short plays presented across three show blocks, the festival has shared new production photos highlight scenes from several featured works

Photo Credit: Jynelle Sumera

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Camilo Eraso and Melissa Rodriguez in A little bit of Grace

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Rebecca Tarabocchia and Mykell Barlow in Absent Grace

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Abraham Arias, Kyle Tran and Sonny Schnapf in Cream Your Buns

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Camilo Eraso and Anna Koroknyai in Domestic Violence

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Lea Marcastel, Niki J. Borger and EP Evans in EAS.E, photo by Dylan Marusich

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Henry Todd, Sonny Schnapf and John O''Brien in Fa

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Ashley Elsa White and John O''Brien in Gotta Catch ''Em All, photo by Grant Terzakis

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Niki J. Borger, RC Lehman, Ashley Elsa White and Megan Corse in Just Pull, photo by Grant Terzakis

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
John O''Brien, Kyle Tran, Megan Corse, Ruju Dani and RC Lehman in Laugh Track, photo by Grant Terzakis

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Megan Corse, Dylan Marusich, Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger in Ninety Seven Beats

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Patrick Kevin and Kyle Tran in Romeo and Juliet (Abridged)

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Erin Hadfield and Niki J. Borger in Rosemary with Ginger

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Sophie Steele and Erin Hadfield in The Gate Keeper

Photos: 2025 Playhouse West ONE ACT FEST Enters Final Weekend Image
Sophie Steele, JJ Obee, and Grant Terzakis in Trauma Bondage; photo by Jynelle Sumera

