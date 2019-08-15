Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS

Aug. 15, 2019  

TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater are thrilled to present a world premiere play, DOPE QUEENS, written and directed by Grafton Doyle.

DOPE QUEENS will preview on Friday, August 9 & Saturday, August 10 at 8pm; will open on Friday, August 16 at 8pm and run through Sunday, September 22 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

In 2012, three friends: Goldie, Blake, and Angel, move to San Francisco after meeting in protective custody at a men's California state penitentiary where they were just serving time. Goldie and Angel are transgender women of color, outcasts from their families and the society they live in. Blake is a drug addict whose family begs him to go back to rehab but continues to relapse despite sincere attempts at sobriety. Twitter has moved in and the Google buses and Uber drivers swarm the streets as the Tenderloin slowly gentrifies.

In a world where their reputation on the streets is everything, they must secure a position of respect and dignity. As they try to change their lives for the better, the trio settle in an SRO Hotel and support each other as their "chosen family." Despite true love and friendship, desperate times sometimes lead to desperate measures in this world premiere play.

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont


Michael Antosy and Donzell Lewis

Click Here To Toggle Spoiler Content

Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS
Malaya and Michael Antosy

Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS
Malaya, Donzell Lewis and Michael Antosy

Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS
Malaya and Donzell Lewis

Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS
Malaya, Donzell Lewis and Michael Antosy



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Opens THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
  • Marilu Henner Hosts and Tony Danza Performs at Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala
  • 93rd Season at State Theatre Kicks Off with Fan Favorite The Piano Guys
  • MY FAIR LADY Announced At Ephrata Performing Arts Center