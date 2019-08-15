Photo Flash: TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater Present DOPE QUEENS

TomorrowLand Productions & Pop Up Theater are thrilled to present a world premiere play, DOPE QUEENS, written and directed by Grafton Doyle.

DOPE QUEENS will preview on Friday, August 9 & Saturday, August 10 at 8pm; will open on Friday, August 16 at 8pm and run through Sunday, September 22 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

In 2012, three friends: Goldie, Blake, and Angel, move to San Francisco after meeting in protective custody at a men's California state penitentiary where they were just serving time. Goldie and Angel are transgender women of color, outcasts from their families and the society they live in. Blake is a drug addict whose family begs him to go back to rehab but continues to relapse despite sincere attempts at sobriety. Twitter has moved in and the Google buses and Uber drivers swarm the streets as the Tenderloin slowly gentrifies.

In a world where their reputation on the streets is everything, they must secure a position of respect and dignity. As they try to change their lives for the better, the trio settle in an SRO Hotel and support each other as their "chosen family." Despite true love and friendship, desperate times sometimes lead to desperate measures in this world premiere play.

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont

Michael Antosy and Donzell Lewis Click Here To Toggle Spoiler Content Click Here To Toggle Spoiler Content

Malaya and Michael Antosy

Malaya, Donzell Lewis and Michael Antosy

Malaya and Donzell Lewis

Malaya, Donzell Lewis and Michael Antosy





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You