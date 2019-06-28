Photo Flash: THE PRODUCERS At Celebration Theatre

Celebration, under the artistic direction of Michael A. Shepperd, presents the second show in its 2019 season, the Los Angeles intimate theatre premiere of THE PRODUCERS, A New Mel Brooks Musical, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, choreography by Janet Roston, musical direction by Anthony Zediker, produced by Andrew Carlberg and Rebecca Eisenberg and directed by Michael Matthews.

THE PRODUCERS will begin previews on Friday, June 21 at 8pm; will open on Friday, June 28 at 8pm, with tickets on sale through Monday, August 12 at Celebration Theatre @ the Lex Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave. in Los Angeles.

Director Michael Matthews brings Celebration his take on THE PRODUCERS! When a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, things go awry when the show is a hit. THE PRODUCERS skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

Photo Credit: Matthew Brian Denman



Richardson Jones



Chris Jewell Valentin and Richardson Jones



Chris Jewell Valentin and Richardson Jones



Michael A. Shepperd



Chris Jewell Valentin and Richardson Jones



Richardson Jones, John Colella and Chris Jewell Valentin



Chris Jewell Valentin, Mary Ann Weishans and Richardson Jones



Michael A. Shepperd (center) and the company



Andrew Diego, Michael J. Marchak, Evan Barboa, Michael A. Shepperd, Sarah Mullis and Stephen Markarian