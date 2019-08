Photo Flash: THE PACK Performs At Ruskin Group Theatre

THE PACK, readings of short new plays by Emmy nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Eugene Pack took place on Tuesay, Augsut 13 at Ruskin Group Theatre. The cast included Cecily Strong, Laraine Newman, Wenfie Malick, John Fugelsang, Larry Dorf, Spencer Garrett, Brian Palermo, Debbon Ayer, Terry Walters, Marcia Rodd, Dayle Reyfel, Constance Forslund, Bradley White, Rebecca Lane, Jack Merrill and Maggie Wheeler.

THE PACK performs monthly at Los Angeles area theatres.





