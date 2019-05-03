Photo Flash: Loft Ensemble Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH

Loft Ensemble in Sherman Oaks has announced its next production, William Shakespeare's Macbeth. Under the direction of Bree Pavey and Emma Latimer, opening is set for Saturday, April 20, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, May 27 only.

This new take on the classic story of the rise of the King of Scotland examines the sacrifices and consequences women face in their quest for power and recognition, as inspired by the Norse tradition against the backdrop of the Viking invasion.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Jennifer Brofer, Brett Clevenger, Noah Copfer, Nathan Davis, Jennifer DeRosa, Raymond Donahey, Tyler Fairbank, Marian Gonzalez, Victoria Anne Greenwood, Chris Haas, Emma Latimer, Katy Laughlin, RJ Newell, Jazmine Nichelle, Sarah Nilsen, Kevin Padilla, Bree Pavey, Danielle Power, Benjamin Rawls, Silja Ros, Elza Suzanne, Madylin Sweeten, Nora Yessayan, and Celine Zoppe.

Scenic design is by Madilyn Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Linda Muggeridge and Jennifer DeRosa, sound design is by Jared Wilson, and fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc. Assistant director is Adam Chambers and the stage manager is Britt Crisp.



General admission tickets are $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 616-3150. The Loft Ensemble is located at 13442 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423.

Photo Credit: Victoria Greenwood



Nathan Davis, Chris Haas, Brett Clevenger

Madylin Sweeten

Danielle Power, Katy Laughlin, Celine Zoppe

Jennifer Christina DeRosa, Emma Latimer, Katy Laughlin, Madylin Sweeten

Benjamin Rawls, Emma Latimer, Katy Laughlin, Madylin Sweeten

Nathan Davis, Noah Copfer





