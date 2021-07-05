Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals' Return to Feinstein's at Vitello's

On Wednesday, July 7th, (mostly)musicals will be back onstage at Feinstein's at Vitello's with their 36th edition, HAPPY RETURNS! It will be the first show in front of a LIVE audience on the Vitello's stage after 16 dark months, and it has sold out in advance.

Producer Amy Francis Schott says, "We could not be more thrilled and honored to have been invited to be the first show back at our favorite venue after so many months. Every performer who has come in to rehearse has been so ready and so happy to get back to doing what they do best!" Scroll down to see photos of the happy cast in rehearsal!

Alongside award-winning music director Gregory Nabours, HAPPY RETURNS will feature a lineup of singers you know and love including Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee, STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: DREAMGIRLS, tv: "AJ and the Queen"), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Tiana Okoye (THE CHER SHOW); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (Rockwell Musical Parodies), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Domonique Paton (FROZEN Live at the Hyperion), Matt Valle (SKULLDUGGERY), Natalia Vivino (national tour:WICKED), Randy Guiaya (East/West Players: NEXT TO NORMAL), and Victor E. Chan (La Jolla: FLY, MISS YOU LIKE HELL). PLUS we'll welcome the return of the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson.

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at tinyurl.com/mmLA-062019. (The show is currently sold out in advance, contact Vitello's at 818-769-0905 to be added to the waitlist.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott, unless otherwise noted.