Photo Flash: IAMA Presents the Virtual Premiere Of MAKING FRIENDS

Don't touch the merchandise! A new, "gaytastic" comic solo play, written and performed by self-confessed rage-aholic Tom DeTrinis, will be filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse for digital release by IAMA Theatre Company. Directed by Drew Droege, Making Friends will be available for viewing beginning Dec. 17 and continue streaming through Jan. 11, 2021. Tickets, which start at $15, will be sold in weekly blocks and include access to a variety of supporting live events. For more information on ticketing and streaming, go to www.iamatheatre.com.



Tom DeTrinis is a quick-witted, angry actor/writer/director/producer who just wants to be your friend. Growing up, he was an overly-sensitive child whose large, Long Island, NY family - five siblings, 15 aunts and uncles, and over 30 first cousins! - would have preferred he keep his emotions on a leash. "Everyone thought they knew how to raise me better than my mom and dad," he says. "I think it was all the mixed messages I was getting that triggered my anger while I was still very young."



And boy, did he get angry. Making Friends offers up a non-stop, hilarious litany of grievances, unmasking DeTrinis's singular views on everything from cheese ("vile f***ing spoiled milk!") to New York City ("its clutches grab you from the moment you enter until it squeezes the very last ounce of joy out of you right before you shrivel and die slash leave out of JFK/Newark or GOD FORBID LAGUARDIA?!?!?!").



"But seriously," he says, "I think it's important to talk about anger. Especially coming off of this presidency. We are all so angry, and we need to start recovering. For me, this show is about healing."



Making Friends is the first in IAMA Theatre Company's 2020-21 season of new solo work, a season that looks toward the future by elevating voices that promote change in our world. IAMA hopes to illuminate that path by supporting diverse voices that break down the walls of isolation and encourage connection and community.



According to IAMA co-artistic directors Stefanie Black and Katie Lowes, "There is no better voice to lead the charge this season than Tom's. Get ready, L.A. and beyond!"



DeTrinis is no stranger to the stage, either on or off. From producing, directing and performing in theater to working in television, film and on the web, he has enjoyed being stupid and making others laugh at his own expense. Favorite theater credits include Found (IAMA), Die, Mommie, Die! (CTG/Celebration), The SantaLand Diaries (Virginia Stage Company 2018, 2019) and 30 Minute Musicals (All 16+ of them). You've seen him on TV in 90210, Switched at Birth, Greek and Community; on the big screen in Squirrel (New Hampshire Film Festival Best Narrative Feature), 12 Hour Shift, Wedding Dance and Adjust-a-Dream; and on the Web in Finding the Asshole Series (co-creator/producer/actor - Official Selection of Slamdance 2019), Edgar Allen Poe's Murder Mystery Party and Fig and Ford.



The creative team for Making Friends includes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend choreographer Kathryn Burns, lighting designer Donny Jackson and stage manager Estey DeMerchant. Donna Simone Johnson and Melissa Stephens co-produce for IAMA Theatre Company.



For more information on ticketing, streaming and satellite events, go to www.iamatheatre.com.