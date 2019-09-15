Photo Flash: First Look at Rubicon Theatre Company's I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC

Rubicon Theatre Company presents an updated limited-engagement encore run of last year's World Premiere of I DIG ROCK AND ROLL MUSIC directed by James O'Neil. This year's production features an all new cast starring Yvette Cason, Harley Jay, Beau Moore, Charlotte Morris and Scott Anthony. I Dig Rock and Roll Music begins previews on September 11, will have its press opening on Saturday September 14 at 7 p.m., and performances will continue September 15 through September 29 at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

A sequel to Lonesome Traveler, which premiered at Rubicon in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway, earning Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations, I Dig Rock and Roll Music is a celebration of folk-rock then and now. The show had a successful run at Rubicon last fall and is back by popular demand. Described as a theatrical concert, the evening features songs from 1965 through the 1970s made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary; The Mamas and the Papas; Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Carly Simon; The Fifth Dimension; The Association; Otis Redding; Cat Stevens; The Youngbloods; The Beatles; The Eagles; and many others. I Dig Rock and Roll Music also includes original songs of passion and protest inspired by the era written by Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary), and other members of the group. The event was conceived by Ovation winner and Rubicon co-founder James O'Neil, Lifetime Grammy Award-winner George Grove, and LADCC-winner/Tony nominee Dan Wheetman. Musical direction is by Scott Anthony, with arrangements by George Grove and the performers.

I Dig Rock and Roll Music features six performers, most are singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists: Scott Anthony (Once at South Coast Rep, The Christians at Center Theatre Group), who also serves as Musical Director; Ovation Winner Yvette Cason (Dreamgirls and Play On! on Broadway); Harley Jay (Rent and King Kong on Broadway, Rubicon's Hello! My Baby); Beau Moore (Lonesome Traveler Tour with Peter Yarrow/Hedwig...); Charlotte Morris (Lonesome Traveler Tour with Peter Yarrow/Once); with Emiliano Almeida (Rubicon's Songs for a New World) on drums.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You