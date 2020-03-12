Photo Flash: First Look at OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO at Theatre West

Theatre West presents the world premiere of a comic spy thriller inspired by the true story of a spectacularly botched U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader. Our Man in Santiago, written by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed) and directed by Charlie Mount, opens at Theatre West on March 13, with performances continuing through April 12. Two low-priced previews take place March 11 and March 12.



On Sept. 4, 1970, socialist politician and physician Salvador Allende was elected president of Chile. According to a 1974 article in Harper's Magazine penned by Gabriela García Marquez, a contingency plan had been hatched by the Nixon administration and the Chilean military in preparation for just such an event - but the coup they intended had to be aborted when "someone made a mistake in the Pentagon and requested 200 visas for a purported Navy chorus, which in reality was to be made up of specialists in government overthrow; however there were several admirals among them who couldn't sing a single note."



Inspired by this ridiculous failure, Wilding has penned a farce in which the CIA enlists an inexperienced, unsuspecting agent to follow up with a poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten what was to be, in the end, a successful coup d'état in Chile three years later, in 1973.

Our Man in Santiago is scheduled to run from March 13 through April 12. Performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., except Sunday, April 12, which be at 6 p.m. Tickets to all performances are $25 with advance purchase and $30 at the door. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West in Los Angeles, CA 90068; metered street parking available, and there is a paid lot across the street from the theater. For reservations and information, call (323) 851-7977 or go to TheatreWest.org

Photo Credit: Charlie Mount

George Tovar and Nick McDow Musleh

Steve Nevil as Richard Nixon

Michael Van Duzer as Henry Kissinger, Steve Nevil as Richard Nixon

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Nick McDow Musleh

Nick McDow Musleh as Agent Daniel Baker

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar

Presciliana Esparolini

Presciliana Esparolini and Nick McDow Musleh

George Tovar, Presciliana Esparolini, Nick McDow Musleh

Presciliana Esparolini and George Tovar

Presciliana Esparolini, George Tovar, Nick McDow Musleh

Presciliana Esparolini

Michael Van Duzer as Henry Kissinger, Steve Nevil as Richard Nixon

Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar





