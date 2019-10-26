Photo Flash: First Look at MATILDA, THE MUSICAL at La Mirada

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present the second show of their 2019-2020 season, Roald Dahl's MATILDA, THE MUSICAL, book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Kate Dunn and directed by Michael Matthews. MATILDA, THE MUSICAL will preview on Friday, October 25, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, November 17, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



From the genius of Roald Dahl comes the Tony Award-winning MATILDA, THE MUSICAL, the story of an extraordinary girl who - armed with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a love for books - dares to take a stand against the tyranny of adults who seek to crush her imagination. Watch how she and her classmates save the day!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring a gifted young actress, MATILDA, THE MUSICAL is a joyous girl-power romp!

The Cast for MATILDA, THE MUSICAL features Audrey Cymone as "Matilda," Michael A. Shepperd as "Miss Trunchbull," Erica Hanrahan as "Mrs. Wormwood," Josh Adamson as "Mr. Wormwood," Nicole Santiago as "Miss Honey," Erik Hall as "Michael Wormwood," Constance Jewell Lopez as "Mrs. Phelps," Danil Chernyy as "Rudolpho" and Brandon Rogers as "The Escapologist."

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Sloane Adams, Juan Guillen, Veronica Gutierrez, Carly Haig, Rees James, Raegen Nichole Larson, Angeline Mirenda, Adrienne Amanda Morrow, Cienna Cheri Olsen, Daniel Peters, Jay Robinson, Jared Xander E Silva, Aaron Daniel Tapia, Erin Tardibuono and Liz B. Williams.

The Design Team for MATILDA, THE MUSICAL is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Katie McCoy; Properties Design is by Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores and the Production Stage Manager is Marcedes L. Clanton.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL will preview on Friday, October 25, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, November 17, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8 pm;

Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm & Sundays at 2 pm.

There will be no performance on Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm. There will be an additional performance on Friday, November 15 at 1 pm. There will be an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, November 16 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, October 24 and Wednesday, November 7.

Tickets range from $20 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Audrey Cymone and company

Constance Jewell Lopez (sitting, right) and Audrey Cymone (far right) with the company

Michael A. Shepperd and Nicole Santiago

Company

Danil Chernyy, Nicole Santiago and Erica Hanrahan

Erica Hanrahan and company

Nicole Santiago (far left) and Michael A. Shepperd (far right) with the company

Erik Hall, Josh Adamson, Erica Hanrahan and Audrey Cymone

Company

Company





